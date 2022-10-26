Christmas is a time for families and friends to come together and spend quality time with one another. For families going through a separation or a breakup, Christmas can be a hard time for both the parents and the children as they navigate a time of year when they would normally have spent all their time together.

Parents can often struggle to negotiate how the sharing of this time can be achieved.

In this article featured on Kiddipedia, we share tips for separated parents on how they can peacefully share time with their children.

We also discuss what happens if there are Court Orders in place and/or a parenting plan and what to do if there isn't one.

