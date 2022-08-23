When a married or de facto couple separate and they want to formalise property and/or spousal maintenance agreements without having to go through the Courts, they can do this by entering into a Binding Financial Agreement (BFA) or by making an application to the Court for Consent Orders.

In this article featured on Beanstalk Mums, we discuss the difference between Binding Financal Agreements (BFA) and Consent Orders as well as when they might be appropriate.

Read article

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.