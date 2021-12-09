The Christmas and New Year period can be difficult for families going through a divorce or separation, particularly those with children. This week, our host Lucie Reichstein sits down with Mellor Olsson Solicitor Mia Chenoweth to reveal her top tips for navigating divorce / separation during the festive season.

