Consumer sector companies that focus on the relational – rather than transactional – aspects of employee relationships will have the edge in 2022.

In this webinar we discuss how consumer sector companies are transforming workplace culture to meet evolving employee and customer expectations.

On the panel were Deb Assheton, Senior Executive Consultant from Symmetra along with Natalie Gaspar and Shivchand Jhinku, Employment Partners and Danielle Kelly, Director of Culture & Inclusion from Herbert Smith Freehills.

The discussion focused on the strategies for achieving enduring employee engagement in the consumer sector and the positive impact on customer experience. As well as the factors that may be driving the transformation including automation & AI, supply chain sophistication and impact on workers, employee surveillance, remuneration and ESG considerations.

READ THE SUMMARY

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.