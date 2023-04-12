In this episode of Employment Law for the Time Poor, join Professor Andrew Stewart, Consultant, and Emily Haar, Partner as they discuss recent amendments to federal legislation designed to address pay equity for women, including the Secure Jobs, Better Pay Act and the recently passed Closing the Gender Pay Gap Act. They also talk about the next batch of changes to the Fair Work Act in the new Protecting Worker Entitlements Bill. Organisations will need to be across these many changes (with more still to come) to ensure not just legal compliance, but workplaces where all staff feel best supported to succeed.

Please click here to listen to the podcast.

To never miss an episode, subscribe via your preferred podcasting application: