ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

In this episode of our podcast, we are honoured to be joined by Samantha Mangwana of Shine Lawyers. Samantha leads the Executive Employment and Partnership practice, and is a recognised expert on employment and discrimination law issues.

Samantha shares with the team some of her experiences from before, during and after the media focus of the #MeToo movement, both in the U.K and locally here in Australia. We discuss employer obligations and the impact and response to sexual harassment in the workplace; risk factors and hierarchal environments; and whether Non-Disclosure Agreements, and the possible passing of legislation in these cases to limit them, will be at the expense of victims.

Content warning: This episode discusses sensitive topics which may cause distress to some listeners. If this podcast raises any issues for you, help is available – call 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732.

You can listen to the podcast below, or by clicking the links to subscribe on your preferred streaming service:

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2YiRq5K

Google Podcasts: http://bit.ly/2LFbjxQ

Pocket Casts: https://pca.st/c2V2

Breaker: http://bit.ly/32PIkgk

Radio Public: http://bit.ly/2K1rZwq

We have provided a link to Shine Lawyers' Restitution podcast 'It began in Hollywood, but #MeToo isn't just for celebrities' here: https://omny.fm/shows/restitution/it-began-in-hollywood-but-the-metoo-movement-isnt

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.