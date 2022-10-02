In this episode of our podcast, we are honoured to be joined by Samantha Mangwana of Shine Lawyers. Samantha leads the Executive Employment and Partnership practice, and is a recognised expert on employment and discrimination law issues.
Samantha shares with the team some of her experiences from before, during and after the media focus of the #MeToo movement, both in the U.K and locally here in Australia. We discuss employer obligations and the impact and response to sexual harassment in the workplace; risk factors and hierarchal environments; and whether Non-Disclosure Agreements, and the possible passing of legislation in these cases to limit them, will be at the expense of victims.
Content warning: This episode discusses sensitive topics which may cause distress to some listeners. If this podcast raises any issues for you, help is available – call 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732.
