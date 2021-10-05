Erin Lynch, Employment Partner at Vincent Young Lawyers recently presented a webinar on Sexual Harassment in the Workplace.
Erin, covered the following topics:
- The definition of sexual harassment.
- Statistics.
- Key recommendations for employers.
- Legislative changes including the Fair Work Act and Sex Discrimination Act.
- The impact for employers and the workplace.
Download the slides here:
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.