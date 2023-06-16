Can A Secret Recording Be Used As Evidence: Get the Facts Here

Can a secret recording be used as evidence?

In Australia, the legality of using secret recordings as evidence in court depends on the state's specific legislation.

Generally, recording a private conversation without consent is considered illegal, but there can be exceptions. The Court can admit them in certain circumstances.

In New South Wales, according to the Surveillance Devices Act 2007, recording a private conversation without consent from all parties is illegal unless it's reasonably necessary to protect the lawful interests of the person making the recording.

In Victoria, under the Surveillance Devices Act 1999, a private conversation can be recorded by a party to the conversation if it's reasonably believed that recording is necessary for legal interests.

Queensland, under the Invasion of Privacy Act 1971, permits a person to secretly record a private conversation to which they are a party.

However, the admissibility of such recordings in court is another matter. It depends on the judge's discretion, the relevance of the recording, how it was obtained, and its necessity to the proceedings.

Can A Secret Recording Be Used As Evidence in Family Law Cases?

Generally speaking, in Australian family law proceedings, the court can admit evidence if it considers it relevant to the matter, even if it was obtained improperly or unlawfully.

This discretion comes from Section 138 of the Evidence Act 1995 (Cth), which provides that evidence obtained improperly or in violation of an Australian law can be used, depending on its desirability and probative value, outweighing any undesirability of admitting it.

It's important to note that while a recording might be admitted into evidence, doing so may still have legal consequences, such as potential criminal charges for breaching surveillance and privacy laws.

Therefore, seeking legal advice before making secret recordings or attempting to use them as evidence is always recommended.

What Are the Different Types of Secret Recordings That Are Inadmissible to Court?

Here are some general categories of secret recordings that may be deemed inadmissible:

Recordings Obtained Illegally: This includes any recording that violates surveillance and privacy laws of the relevant state.

In many Australian states, recording a private conversation without the consent of all parties involved is illegal.

Irrelevant Recordings: The recording content must be directly relevant to the case. If the recording does not have any probative value (the degree to which the evidence helps prove a point that is in dispute), it is unlikely to be admissible.

Unreliable Recordings: If the authenticity or accuracy of a recording is in question, it may not be admitted.

For instance, if a recording has been tampered with or the quality is so poor that the conversation is inaudible or unclear, it may be deemed unreliable and inadmissible.

Prejudicial Recordings: In some cases, a recording may be excluded if its potential to prejudice the court against the party unfairly being used to implicate outweighs its probative value.

Recordings violating Privilege: Conversations that fall within specific protected categories, such as those covered by legal professional privilege or spousal privilege, may not be admissible even if they were lawfully recorded.

Can A Secret Recording Be Used As Evidence?

