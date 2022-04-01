(a) the test to be applied under the UCPR NSW is the 'appears to the court' test, and is wider than the test originally introduced in the Federal Court, which requires that 'there is reasonable cause to believe that the applicant has, or may have, the right to obtain relief';16

(b) accordingly, an application for preliminary discovery under UCPR NSW does not involve a determination of the merits of the claim, rather whether it appears to the court that a cause of action may exist. However, a mere assertion of the claim will not be sufficient;17

(c) preliminary disclosure only extends to information that is necessary, but no more than that which is reasonably necessary, to overcome the insufficiency of information already possessed by the plaintiff;18

(d) the question is not whether the applicant has sufficient information to decide if a cause of action is available against the prospective defendant [but]... whether the applicant has sufficient information to decide whether to start a proceeding. Accordingly, an applicant for preliminary disclosure may be entitled to disclosure to determine what defences are available to the respondent and the strength of those defences;19 and

(e) the documents of which discovery may be ordered are not limited to those relating to the entitlement to make a claim, but extend to documents going only to the quantum of a potential claim.20