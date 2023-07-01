A Company Director is someone elected or appointed to manage a company's business and affairs.

This video outlines the roles and responsibilities of a Company Director.

In this video, you will discover the following key points:

  1. Who is a Company Director?
  2. What are the duties of Company Director?
  3. General duties of Company Director.
  4. Directors' duties - Insolvent Trading.
  5. Director Penalty Notice - What action should be taken by a Company Director he/she receives this notice?
  6. What is Lock-down DPN & Non Lock-down DPN?
  7. Director's duties in assisting the External Administrator.
  8. Benefits of Deed of Company Agreement.

