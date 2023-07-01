A Company Director is someone elected or appointed to manage a company's business and affairs.
This video outlines the roles and responsibilities of a Company Director.
In this video, you will discover the following key points:
- Who is a Company Director?
- What are the duties of Company Director?
- General duties of Company Director.
- Directors' duties - Insolvent Trading.
- Director Penalty Notice - What action should be taken by a Company Director he/she receives this notice?
- What is Lock-down DPN & Non Lock-down DPN?
- Director's duties in assisting the External Administrator.
- Benefits of Deed of Company Agreement.
