Marc Baddams and Catherine Li's article 'Directors' access to company books: Navigating Statutory and common law requirements in Australia' has been published by the Governance Institute of Australia.

Marc Baddams and Catherine Li's article ‘Directors' access to company books: Navigating Statutory and common law requirements in Australia' has been published by the Governance Institute of Australia. Key elements of the article include:

To manage a company and discharge their duties, directors need access to company information.

Directors have statutory rights and common law rights to access company books.

This article summarises those rights and briefly discusses what happens if they are ignored.

To read the full article click here, or you can read it here on Swaab's website.

