Payment arrangements no longer part of the plan and appointment of a Small Business Restructuring Practitioner (SBRP) included.

Director Penalty Notices

The ATO suspended most overdue tax collection during the COVID-19 pandemic however, it has recently recommenced collection activity. This includes the issuing of DPNs.

Under the DPN regime directors become personally liable for a penalty equal to the value of certain company tax obligations, including superannuation, PAYG withholding and GST, if they are not paid when due. Prior to commencing proceedings to collect these amounts, from a director, the ATO must first issue the director with a DPN.

The options available to a director when they receive a DPN depends on the type of DPN. The two types of DPNs Lockdown and Non-Lockdown DPNs are covered in our earlier article: https://briferrier.com.au/news/director-penalty-notices

Directors that receive a 'Non-Lockdown' DPN can avail themselves of one of the options set out in the notice within 21 days to avoid the penalty, the options available to a director are now:

the company complies with its obligation to pay the unpaid amount to the ATO; the company goes into administration. the company appoints an SBRP; or the company goes into liquidation.

The SBRP option has now been included. Set out below is a brief summary of the SBRP process.

The option for the company to enter a payment arrangement has been removed. Significantly, this means that directors can no longer avoid personal liability for a penalty under a Non-Lockdown DPN by causing the company to enter a payment arrangement in relation to the outstanding liability within the 21 days.

The removal of the payment arrangement option, from the regime, will result in more directors who receive DPNs placing their companies into administration or liquidation or appointing an SBRP.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.