Who needs a director identification number?

A director identification number (commonly referred to as a Director ID or DIN) is a unique identifier that will be used to confirm a director's identity and trace their involvement in the operation of companies. Once a person has a Director ID, they will keep it forever.

A person who is a director, or is about to become a director, of a company, will need to apply for a Director ID by the earlier of the following dates:

How to apply for a Director ID

Each person must apply for their own Director ID as they will need to verify their identity as part of this process. No one can apply on behalf of another person.

The fastest way to apply for a Director ID is online. This is a two-step process.

Step 1 - myGovID

First, you will need to set up a myGovID with a Standard or Strong identity strength using the myGovID. If you already have set up a myGovID, you can go straight to step 2.

myGovID is an app and is separate from your myGov account. It lets you prove who you are and log in to a range of government online services, including myGov.

You download the myGovID app to your smart device.

Requirements to set up a myGovID

You will need a smart device and a personal email address.

Download the myGovID app from the Apple App Store or Google Play.

Enter your details and verify your identity documents.

You will need to choose your identity strength. Choose either Standard or Strong identity strength. Standard identity strength is the minimum strength required for a Director ID.

For a Standard identity strength, you need to enter your personal details and verify at least two of the following Australian identity documents (your name must match on both):

driver's licence or learner's permit

passport (not more than three years expired)

birth certificate

visa (using your foreign passport)

citizenship certificate

ImmiCard

Medicare card.

Step 2 - apply for your Director ID

Once you have your myGovID, you will need to apply for your Director ID at the following website: Director ID Application

You will need to have some information the ATO knows about you when you apply for your Director ID:

your tax file number (TFN)

your residential address as held by the ATO

information from two documents to verify your identity.

For more information on apply for a Director ID, please go to the Australian Business Registry Services (ABRS) | Director identification number

Alternative ways to apply for a Director ID

If you cannot get a myGovID with a Standard or Strong identity strength or do not wish to apply online, the best way to apply for a Director ID will depend on your situation.

Apply by phone

You can apply by phone by calling 13 62 50.

You will need the following information to be able to apply:

an Australian tax file number (TFN)

the information you need to verify your identity.

Apply with a paper form

If you cannot apply online or over the phone, you can apply using a downloadable form: Application for a director identification number (NAT75329).

This is a slower process and you will also need to provide certified copies of your documents to verify your identity.

Changes to process for establishing a company

Anyone who wants to be appointed as a director of a company from 5 April 2022 onwards must have a Director ID before they can be appointed as a director.

Therefore, each person nominated as a director must have received their Director ID before incorporating that company.

We will process all company applications from 5 April 2022 on the assumption that each person nominated as a director has received their Director ID. Although, it is not essential that you provide us with the Director ID for each person nominated as a director, we have updated our company application form so that each person's Director ID can be provided (download now).

If a person is appointed as a director without first receiving their Director ID, they could be liable for very substantial civil and criminal penalties (for example a fine of $1.1 million).

