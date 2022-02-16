Digital Nation
While the role of the chief technology officer has long been considered critical to business, organisations are starting to recognise a different CTO: The chief transformation officer.
Henriette Rothschild recently shared her insights with Velvet-Belle Templeman from Digital Nation about the emergence of the chief transformation officer.
In contrast to linear, task-focused change management roles, the chief transformation offer has emerged as a role encompassing work across multiple functions including marketing, CX, HR, digital and finance.
"In my role as CTO of a global media company, the role provided additional capacity and capability to the executive team. It worked with other executives to drive a complex program of transformation across multiple disciplines including digital, commercial, finance and people."
"The work incorporated significant financial and commercial analysis and insights, some leadership coaching and, importantly, hands-on implementation support," said Rothschild.
"When done right, the CTO is a very hands-on role that gets things done in the short term, while bringing a depth of experience and future orientation to the executive table."
Read the full article as featured in Digital Nation here.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.