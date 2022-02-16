ARTICLE

Australia: The other CTO: The emerging role of the Chief Transformation Officer

Digital Nation

While the role of the chief technology officer has long been considered critical to business, organisations are starting to recognise a different CTO: The chief transformation officer.

Henriette Rothschild recently shared her insights with Velvet-Belle Templeman from Digital Nation about the emergence of the chief transformation officer.

In contrast to linear, task-focused change management roles, the chief transformation offer has emerged as a role encompassing work across multiple functions including marketing, CX, HR, digital and finance.

"In my role as CTO of a global media company, the role provided additional capacity and capability to the executive team. It worked with other executives to drive a complex program of transformation across multiple disciplines including digital, commercial, finance and people."

"The work incorporated significant financial and commercial analysis and insights, some leadership coaching and, importantly, hands-on implementation support," said Rothschild.

"When done right, the CTO is a very hands-on role that gets things done in the short term, while bringing a depth of experience and future orientation to the executive table."

