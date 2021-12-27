HHG Legal Group Special Counsel, Janene Bon, and Director, Murray Thornhill, have featured in Business News discussing the importance for businesses to have a Succession Plan.

According to figures released earlier this year by the Australian Small Business and Family Enterprise Ombudsman 54 percent of family businesses have no succession plan and with the highest proportion of business owners in the 45 to 58 year age bracket and approaching retirement age.

Read the full article here.