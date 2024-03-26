ARTICLE

In case you've missed any of them, here's a rundown of the past week's articles:

The Offence of Assault Causing Death Whilst Intoxicated in NSW

A man is facing court after allegedly punching a security guard to the head and thereby causing his death outside a Sutherland pub.

“The Last Setter Colonial Project”: Gadigal-Sydney Won't Stop Demanding Gaza Ceasefire

Protesters in Sydney demanded an end to the ongoing genocide in Gaza, for the twentieth week in a row.

Mistake of Fact Is Not a Legal Defence to Drug Driving Charges

The highest criminal court in the state confirmed that the long-used legal defence of honest and reasonable mistake does not apply to drug driving.

Australia Will Detain Citizens in Long-Term Isolation Without Charge, On the Say So of the US

Our government has kept Australian father-of-six Dan Duggan detained in isolation for 16 months without charge, on the behest of the United States.

NSW Police Out of Mardi Gras Has Been a Long-Time Coming, as March Requests Cops Not Attend

The “culture of oppression and discrimination against the LGBTIQ community” that pervades the NSW Police Force has many demanding exclusion.

Despite the Evidence on the DFAT Site, Wong Still Denies Recent Weapons Exports to Israel

“We know that Australia is not just silent when it comes to the genocide, but… deeply complicit.”

“All of Australia is the West Bank”: An Interview with Camp Sovereignty's Uncle Robbie Thorpe

The organiser of the original Camp Sovereignty has reignited the fire in response to the ongoing genocide in Gaza.

Why NSW Police Should Have Stayed Out of Mardi Gras

The Mardi Gras Board asked police not to march this weekend, but politicians had other ideas.

The Offence of Intent to Murder in New South Wales

A man has been charged with attempted murder over the shooting of a lawyer in the Sydney CBD.

Setting the Record Straight: The Jewish Council's Sarah Schwartz on Antisemitism

The mainstream media has conflated criticism of Israel's actions and antisemitism to the point it is enabling the Gaza genocide.

Medical Neglect: Albanese Must Deliver Labor's Long-Promised Medicare into Prisons

Allowing access to Medicare in prisons could help address the potentially deadly shortage of adequate medical care.

