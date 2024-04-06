ARTICLE

Key Takeaways

Tren is a controlled substance and is illegal to possess or supply without a prescription or permit in Australia. Tren substances require a permit for each shipment coming into Australia. The federal, state and local authorities in Australia each have different responsibilities attached to the regulation of tren. Possession of tren without a valid prescription or the supply of it without a valid permit in Australia is a crime which attracts a criminal conviction and penalties of imprisonment.

What is Tren or Trenbolone?

Tren is short for trenbolone which is an androgen and anabolic steroid of the nandrolone group. Its ester prodrugs include trenbolone acetate and trenbolone hexahydrobenzylcarbonate. They are commonly used for veterinary and clinical purposes. Some common brands that produce and sell tren include Finajet and Finaplix.

Where to Buy Tren? How to Get Prescribed Tren?

If you wish to import tren, you can apply for a permit that can allow you to do so. Here is a guide for completing an application for permission to I import substances under Regulation 5G and 5 H of the Customs (Prohibited Imports) Regulations 1956. A permit will not be granted to individuals for purposes of getting it for medications for personal use.

To get prescribed tren for personal use you must consult your doctor who can prescribe it to you. a medical practitioner (doctor) can apply to access unapproved product such as tren in order to prescribe it to individual patients on a case-by-case basis through the special access scheme.

A doctor prescribing tren in Australia must abide by the principles outlined by the Medical Board of Australia, obtain informed consent from their patients, consider the risks of its use to the individual patient after considering the patients' health condition(s) and check the state or territories legal/regulatory requirements. There must be a justification that supports the use of tren for the patient's medical condition.

Is Tren Safe? What are the Side Effects of Taking Tren?

Trenbolone side effects can include heightened aggression, cardiovascular health issues and increased toxicity in the liver. The androgenic characteristics of it could result in oily skin, acne, dermatitis, facial hair overgrowth, loss of scalp hair (bolding). Research suggests that environmental exposure of tren increases the production of amyloid-beta plaques in the brain, which indicates an increase chance of Alzheimer's disease and a cognitive decline.

Other research suggests that tren increases the risk of prostate cancer and psychotic symptoms.

Aside from the side effects of using tren, it is a highly effective steroid to enhance protein synthesis, nitrogen retention, and muscle mass with a healthy bulking diet and training regime. It does enhance physical performance, albeit people who experiment with tren acetate experience one or ore of the side effects outlined earlier. Some side effects have reportedly remained permanent after its use has ceased.

What Does Tren do to Your Body?

Trenbolone increases red blood cells in your body. It does this by stimulating the production of red blood cells, enhancing oxygen to the muscles. This promotes endurance, stamina and makes you capable of higher intense training which consequentially help develop muscles.

