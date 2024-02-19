Have you ever seen a person involved in an incident called "hit and run" in NSW? A hit and run is a traffic accident where a driver collides with another vehicle, object, or person. The perpetrator then flees the scene of the accident without stopping to provide their information or assistance.

This can be a serious crime, with potential penalties depending on the severity of the accident and the laws in the specific jurisdiction. Typically, this offence is resolved through a traffic infringement notice, it's considered a serious offense for several reasons:

Potential for harm or grievous bodily harm: Leaving the scene without checking on potential injuries can mean failing to provide assistance to someone in need, which could worsen their injuries or even become fatal.

Obstruction of justice: By fleeing the scene, the perpetrator attempts to avoid responsibility for their actions, making it harder for authorities to investigate the car accident and determine fault.

Increased risk: Leaving the scene of an accident can create further danger for the driver involved and pedestrians as confusion and chaos ensue.

Let's now further discuss hit and run NSW in this article.

Don't Be a Runaway Driver

Let's use an example. For instance, Driver A is strolling on a rainy night makes a terrifying turn when she suddenly hits a pedestrian. The latter, although seriously injured, survives with broken bones. Unfortunately, during this time, panic and guilt sets in. Driver A has decided to run away, and steer clear of the accident, and from the person mentioned in our example. Here's what Driver A should have done in this situation in accordance to Regulation 287 of the Road Rules 2014:

Stay put: It's the law to stop, even for minor bumps.

Share your details: Exchange information with anyone involved, including drivers, injured people, property owners, or seek information about any vehicle involved in the accident was also injured

Alert the authorities: Inform the police or a police officer promptly, especially if someone is hurt or vehicles are towed.

Driver A must also share the following:

Name and address.

Vehicle's registration (if any)

Any personal details to identify your vehicle and the hit and run driver's required particulars.

If speaking to police, an explanation of the accident

Remember: Leaving the scene of a hit and run NSW can worsen injuries, hinder investigations, and put others at risk. Play it safe, follow the rules, and avoid turning a fender bender into a legal nightmare. Keep an emergency kit in your car with contact details for insurance and emergency services. Be prepared, drive responsibly, and stay on the right side of the law!

Hit and Run NSW: Recent News

Let's highlight an article from 9News about hit and run NSW. A dramatic car chase unfolded in Adelaide's northwest the morning of January 4, 2024, after a Nissan X-Trail collided with a Honda Civic and its driver mysteriously vanished. The crash happened around 7:45 am in Kilkenny, with the Nissan somehow flipping after rear-ending the Honda.

While the Honda driver escaped unharmed, the Nissan driver, a woman, decided to ditch the scene and make a dash towards Arndale shopping center. Police are hot on her trail, with promising leads already in hand. But they're also asking for help from anyone who might have witnessed the crash or the subsequent getaway.

Major Crashes: Guaranteed Police Presence

Imagine the worst-case scenario for a hit and run NSW incident: a serious accident with injuries, someone fleeing the scene, or a driver stumbling out of their car reeking of alcohol. In these situations, the blue lights will be flashing quickly. Police always attend and investigate crashes involving:

Fatalities or injuries: Whether minor bumps or life-threatening traumas, anyone hurt triggers police involvement.

Hit-and-runs: Leaving the scene without exchanging information is a big no-no, and the cops will be on the hunt for the driver's vehicle like in our featured article.

Suspected DUI (drinking under the influence): Weaving through traffic or smelling like a brewery? Police will conduct sobriety tests to ensure everyone's safety.

Inspect the alleged hit and run driver was involved in a second or subsequent offence: This results in licence suspension and heavier penalties.

Minor Mishaps: Maybe the Cops, Maybe Not

Not every fender bender warrants a police presence. But if things get slightly messy, they might still show up during a hit and run NSW incident. Here are some situations where you might see a patrol car:

Stuck drivers and tangled traffic: If anyone's trapped or the flow of cars is disrupted, police will come to direct traffic and clear the scene.

Trucks and buses need towing: These behemoths require special handling, so expect the cops to manage the tow truck ballet.

Leaking fluids, downed power lines, and other driver hazards: Spilled fuel, flickering lights, or precarious debris? Police will keep everyone safe from these environmental threats.

Angry confrontations and criminal behaviour: Road rage is no joke. If tempers flare or someone breaks the law, the cops will step in to restore order.

Compulsory Third Party Claim

To initiate a CTP claim, it's essential to identify the insurer responsible for the vehicle primarily at fault. If you're uncertain about the insurer, we can assist you in determining it. Simply input your details and provide information about the accident through our online tool, CTP Connect.

This platform will automatically forward your details to the appropriate insurer, who will subsequently reach out to you. Alternatively, you may contact CTP Assist at 1300 656 919 or email ctpassist@sira.nsw.gov.au .

Using CTP Connect doesn't actually file your claim. It just helps you find the right insurance company to deal with it. They'll be the ones in touch about your claim. Think of CTP Connect as a bridge, not a finish line. It connects you with the insurer, who'll handle your claim from there.

