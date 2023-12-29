Loss of Driving Licence Lawyer

If you have lost your driving licence over the festive season, our criminal lawyers are here to help. At this time of year, there are more traffic police monitoring the roads. Additionally, many states have enforced double demerit points.

Double demerit points in NSW

Motorists be warned!

This festive season, double demerit points and hefty fines come into place across some states in Australia. As a consequence, police are hoping to keep the roads as safe as possible this holiday period.

For example, some of the penalties apply for drunk driving, speeding, not wearing a seatbelt, riding with no helmet, and also illegally using a mobile phone.

Breakdown of double demerit points NSW

If motorists are caught breaking road rules, they will automatically incur double the usual amount of demerit points on their driving licence. If this happens, you could also be at risk of losing your driving licence. However, you do have options if you lose your licence. Our criminal lawyers are experts in helping clients after they lose their driving license. There are several defences.

What states are applying double demerit points?

In New South Wales, double demerits come into effect from Friday, December 22 until Monday, January 1. However, Queensland is the only state to have double demerit points that apply all year long. Western Australia has one of the longest double demerit point periods. It stretches from Friday, December 22, to Sunday, January 7. However, Victoria, Tasmania, South Australia, and the Northern Territory are not going to enforce the double demerit points.

Do I need drink driving lawyers in Sydney?

If police charge you with drink driving or other traffic offence, you need a criminal defence lawyer. Without one, you could end up with serious penalties. For example, you might lose your driving licence.

We currently offer a $2,200 flat fee for all drink driving and other traffic claims. (This is subject to the availability of our lawyers and at the discretion of our Principal Lawyer.)