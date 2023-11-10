ARTICLE

34-year-old barrister Alice Rose McShera was found lifeless at Perth's Crown Tower in Burswood.

The 34-year-old's body was found in the hotel room on Monday last week before police arrested and charged 42-year-old Cameron Pearson for the murder.

Cameron, who police allege was Ms McShera's partner appeared at the Perth Magistrates Court the following day. He was allegedly found with wounds who police allege were self-inflicted.

Cameron faced with the murder charge was refused bail and remains in custody since his arrest.

Ms McShera was found by emergency workers after being called to attend the hotel at just after 11am. Paramedics who tried to treat Ms McShera could not save her.

Police investigations are continuing to discover the circumstances surrounding her death. However, police have alleged that she suffered a blow by a “blunt instrument” to her head.

Ms McShera was a practicing barrister in the area of family law and restraining orders matters. Before she went to the bar, she started practicing as a senior associate in a family law firm.

This is reported to be the forty-third woman who has died from domestic violence this year.

White Ribbon Australia have said, “we're faced with a shocking reality that should make all of us feel equal parts outrage and sadness- on average, one woman is allegedly murdered every nine days in Australia.”

“As a nation, we need to be doing more to change this unacceptable set of statistics”, said the Chief Executive of White Ribbon, Melissa Perry.

There are a range of services available for help, other than police, including Family Violence Crisis and Support Service on 1800 608 122; Kids Helpline for young people aged between 5 and 25 on 1800 551 800; 24/7 Emergency Accommodation helpline on 1800 800 588; and Lifeline on 13 11 14.

MURDER

Amongst the various types of murder, in New South Wales, it is the voluntary act causing death, in circumstances the offender either intended to cause death, or intended to cause really serious injury or permanent or serious disfigurement, or realised the probability that it would cause death, or constructive murder.

The maximum penalty prescribed in according to the Crimes Act of NSW is life imprisonment, carrying a standard non-parole period of 25-years.

