All state and territory governments as well as the Commonwealth have joined the National Redress Scheme, and over 600 non-government institutions have joined the Scheme since July 2018. Collectively, these institutions cover approximately 71,000 sites such as churches, schools, homes, charities and community groups across Australia.
The maximum amount of redress payable to victims of child sexual abuse through the National Redress Scheme is currently $150,000.
You can make an application for redress at any time, but applications cannot be assessed until the responsible institution, or institutions, have fully joined the Scheme.
If an institution hasn't joined the scheme, or you don't wish for the $150,000 cap to apply, you may instead make a claim through common law. Common law claims often result in a much higher amount of damages being paid to the victim, even after legal fees.
Queensland Institutions
The following Queensland-based institutions have joined the National Redress Scheme as at 4 July 2023. A full searchable list of all institutions that have joined is available. This search includes the local sites of all participating institutions, including, for example, individual schools and homes.
- Commonwealth government institutions
- Queensland state government institutions
- Ablecare Pty Ltd
- Act for Kids
- All Hallows' School Limited
- Anglican Church:
- All Saints College
- Anglicare Central Queensland Limited
- Anglicare North Queensland
- Anglican Diocese of Rockhampton
- Anglican Diocese of North Queensland
- Anglican Diocese of Southern Queensland (Brisbane)
- Cannon Hill Anglican College
- Church Missionary Society - Queensland with Northern NSW
- EPIC Employment Services Inc
- Mission to Seafarers Brisbane Inc
- St Aidan's Anglican Girls School
- St Margaret's Anglican Girls School
- St John's Anglican College and the Springfield Anglican College (FSAC Ltd)
- Whitsunday Anglican School
- Aruma Services
- Association for Parent-Controlled Christian Schools at Brisbane (Westside Christian College)
- Australian Football League
- Australian Olympic Committee
- Australian Red Cross
- Autism Spectrum Australia (Aspect)
- The Baptist Union of Queensland
- Blackheath and Thornburgh College Ltd
- Boys Brigade Australia
- Brisbane Christadelphian Ecclesia
- Brisbane Grammar School
- Brisbane Youth Service
- Catholic Church (Dioceses and Archdioceses) :
- Archdiocese of Brisbane
- Diocese of Cairns
- Diocese of Rockhampton
- Diocese of Toowoomba
- Diocese of Townsville
- Maronite Catholic Eparchy of Saint Maron of Sydney (Maronites)
- Melkite Catholic Eparchy
- Military Ordinariate of Australia
- Syro Malabar Eparchy of St Thomas
- The Personal Ordinariate of Our Lady of the Southern Cross
- Catholic Religious Orders:
- Augustinians
- Australian Ursulines
- Brigidine Sisters
- Calvary Health Care Services
- Christian Brothers
- Congregation of the Holy Spirit
- Confraternity of Christ the Priest
- Daughters of Our Lady of the Sacred Heart
- De La Salle Brothers
- Dominican Sisters of Eastern Australia and the Solomon Islands
- Franciscan Friars
- Franciscan Missionaries of Mary
- Franciscan Sisters of the Heart of Jesus
- Hockey Australia
- Hospitaller Brothers of St. John of God
- Institute of Sisters of Mercy of Australia and Papua New Guinea
- Loreto Sisters - Institute of the Blessed Virgin Mary
- Marist Brothers Australia
- Marist Fathers Australian Province
- Mary Aikenhead Ministries
- Missionary Franciscan Sisters of Immaculate Conception
- Missionaries of the Sacred Heart
- Passionist Fathers
- Redemptorist Congregation
- Sisters of Charity Australia
- Sisters of the Good Shepherd
- Sisters of Mercy Brisbane
- Sisters of St Joseph of the Sacred Heart
- Sisters of the Good Samaritan
- The Order of the Capuchin Friars Minor
- The Order of the Sisters of Presentation in Queensland
- The Society of Jesus (the Jesuits)
- Trustees of the Pious Society of St. Charles (Scalabrinian Missionaries)
- The Christian Reformed Churches
- Churches of Christ in Queensland*
- The Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter-day Saints Australia
- CityLife Church Inc.
- Clermont Community Housing and Other Services Inc
- Commonwealth Games Australia
- Community Housing Ltd
- Cootharinga North Queensland
- Co-ordinated Support Services
- CPL - Choice, Passion, Life
- Emmanuel College
- Emmanuel Community
- Endeavour Foundation
- Foundations Care Ltd
- Fusion Australia
- The GEO Group
- Global Interaction
- Global Mission Partners
- Gold Coast Legacy Club
- Gold Coast Project for Homeless Youth
- Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of Australia Consolidated Trust
- Griffith University
- Hillbrook Anglican School Limited
- Hillcrest Christian College
- Hills Educational Foundation
- Hockey Queensland Limited
- Individual Empowerment Network
- Infinity Community Solutions Ltd
- Integrated Family and Youth Service
- International Network of Churches, Citipointe Church
- Ipswich Girls' Grammar School
- The Ipswich Grammar School
- Jehovah's Witnesses
- John Paul College
- Kath Dickson Family Centre Limited
- Key Assets
- Kyabra Community Association
- The Legacy Club of Brisbane
- Legacy Club of Ipswich
- Life Church Queensland
- Life Without Barriers
- The Lutheran Church of Australia
- Mater Misericordiae
- Mission Australia
- Montrose Therapy & Respite Services
- Morialta Trust
- National Spiritual Assembly of the Baha'is of Australia Incorporated
- Netball Australia Limited
- The New Apostolic Church (Australia) Pty. Limited
- Nexus Church Ltd
- North Australian Pastoral Company
- The Olympic Winter Institute of Australia
- Paralympics Australia
- Peirson Memorial
- The Presbyterian Church of Queensland
- Presbyterian and Methodist Schools Association
- Brisbane Boys' College
- Clayfield College
- Somerville House
- Sunshine Coast Grammar School
- Queensland Country Women's Association
- Queensland Police-Citizens Youth Welfare Association
- Queensland University of Technology
- Radio 4BC Brisbane
- Redlands Combined Independent College
- Regional Housing Limited
- The Religious Society of Friends (Quakers) in Australia
- Rochedale Church of Christ
- Rockhampton Girls Grammar School
- Rockhampton Grammar School
- Roseberry Community Services Limited
- Rowing Australia
- Royal Institute for Deaf and Blind Children
- Royal Queensland Bush Children's Health Scheme
- Royal Queensland Lawn Tennis Association Ltd
- Safe Places Community Services
- Saint Stephen's College
- The Salvation Army
- Save the Children Australia
- Seventh Day Adventists
- Scouts Australia
- Scouts Queensland
- Scripture Union Queensland
- Silky Oaks Children's Haven
- The Smith Family
- Society of Christian Doctrine Brothers
- Softball Australia Limited (Softball QLD)
- South Burnett CTC Inc
- St John Ambulance Australia Queensland Limited
- St Patrick's College Townsville Limited
- St Vincent de Paul Society
- Sukyo Mahikari Australia
- Swimming Australia
- Transdev Australasia
- Tennis Australia Limited
- Toowoomba Grammar School
- Townsville Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Corporation for Health Services
- Townsville Grammar School
- Uniting Church
- Wenona School
- Wilderness School
- World Vision Australia
- YFS Ltd
- YMCA
- Youthcare Pine Rivers Inc
- Yumba-Meta Ltd
- YWCA Australia
*Churches of Christ Queensland has joined the National Redress Scheme on behalf of its community services branches. The organisation is reportedly working with its affiliated churches to support them to join the National Redress Scheme.
Source of the above list: https://www.nationalredress.gov.au/institutions/joined-scheme/qld