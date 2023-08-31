All state and territory governments as well as the Commonwealth have joined the National Redress Scheme, and over 600 non-government institutions have joined the Scheme since July 2018. Collectively, these institutions cover approximately 71,000 sites such as churches, schools, homes, charities and community groups across Australia.

The maximum amount of redress payable to victims of child sexual abuse through the National Redress Scheme is currently $150,000.

You can make an application for redress at any time, but applications cannot be assessed until the responsible institution, or institutions, have fully joined the Scheme.

If an institution hasn't joined the scheme, or you don't wish for the $150,000 cap to apply, you may instead make a claim through common law. Common law claims often result in a much higher amount of damages being paid to the victim, even after legal fees.

Queensland Institutions

The following Queensland-based institutions have joined the National Redress Scheme as at 4 July 2023. A full searchable list of all institutions that have joined is available. This search includes the local sites of all participating institutions, including, for example, individual schools and homes.

Commonwealth government institutions

Queensland state government institutions

Ablecare Pty Ltd

Act for Kids

All Hallows' School Limited

Anglican Church: All Saints College Anglicare Central Queensland Limited Anglicare North Queensland Anglican Diocese of Rockhampton Anglican Diocese of North Queensland Anglican Diocese of Southern Queensland (Brisbane) Cannon Hill Anglican College Church Missionary Society - Queensland with Northern NSW EPIC Employment Services Inc Mission to Seafarers Brisbane Inc St Aidan's Anglican Girls School St Margaret's Anglican Girls School St John's Anglican College and the Springfield Anglican College (FSAC Ltd) Whitsunday Anglican School

Aruma Services

Association for Parent-Controlled Christian Schools at Brisbane (Westside Christian College)

Australian Football League

Australian Olympic Committee

Australian Red Cross

Autism Spectrum Australia (Aspect)

The Baptist Union of Queensland

Blackheath and Thornburgh College Ltd

Boys Brigade Australia

Brisbane Christadelphian Ecclesia

Brisbane Grammar School

Brisbane Youth Service

Catholic Church (Dioceses and Archdioceses) : Archdiocese of Brisbane Diocese of Cairns Diocese of Rockhampton Diocese of Toowoomba Diocese of Townsville Maronite Catholic Eparchy of Saint Maron of Sydney (Maronites) Melkite Catholic Eparchy Military Ordinariate of Australia Syro Malabar Eparchy of St Thomas The Personal Ordinariate of Our Lady of the Southern Cross

Catholic Religious Orders: Augustinians Australian Ursulines Brigidine Sisters Calvary Health Care Services Christian Brothers Congregation of the Holy Spirit Confraternity of Christ the Priest Daughters of Our Lady of the Sacred Heart De La Salle Brothers Dominican Sisters of Eastern Australia and the Solomon Islands Franciscan Friars Franciscan Missionaries of Mary Franciscan Sisters of the Heart of Jesus Hockey Australia Hospitaller Brothers of St. John of God Institute of Sisters of Mercy of Australia and Papua New Guinea Loreto Sisters - Institute of the Blessed Virgin Mary Marist Brothers Australia Marist Fathers Australian Province Mary Aikenhead Ministries Missionary Franciscan Sisters of Immaculate Conception Missionaries of the Sacred Heart Passionist Fathers Redemptorist Congregation Sisters of Charity Australia Sisters of the Good Shepherd Sisters of Mercy Brisbane Sisters of St Joseph of the Sacred Heart Sisters of the Good Samaritan The Order of the Capuchin Friars Minor The Order of the Sisters of Presentation in Queensland The Society of Jesus (the Jesuits) Trustees of the Pious Society of St. Charles (Scalabrinian Missionaries)

The Christian Reformed Churches

Churches of Christ in Queensland*

The Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter-day Saints Australia

CityLife Church Inc.

Clermont Community Housing and Other Services Inc

Commonwealth Games Australia

Community Housing Ltd

Cootharinga North Queensland

Co-ordinated Support Services

CPL - Choice, Passion, Life

Emmanuel College

Emmanuel Community

Endeavour Foundation

Foundations Care Ltd

Fusion Australia

The GEO Group

Global Interaction

Global Mission Partners

Gold Coast Legacy Club

Gold Coast Project for Homeless Youth

Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of Australia Consolidated Trust

Griffith University

Hillbrook Anglican School Limited

Hillcrest Christian College

Hills Educational Foundation

Hockey Queensland Limited

Individual Empowerment Network

Infinity Community Solutions Ltd

Integrated Family and Youth Service

International Network of Churches, Citipointe Church

Ipswich Girls' Grammar School

The Ipswich Grammar School

Jehovah's Witnesses

John Paul College

Kath Dickson Family Centre Limited

Key Assets

Kyabra Community Association

The Legacy Club of Brisbane

Legacy Club of Ipswich

Life Church Queensland

Life Without Barriers

The Lutheran Church of Australia

Mater Misericordiae

Mission Australia

Montrose Therapy & Respite Services

Morialta Trust

National Spiritual Assembly of the Baha'is of Australia Incorporated

Netball Australia Limited

The New Apostolic Church (Australia) Pty. Limited

Nexus Church Ltd

North Australian Pastoral Company

The Olympic Winter Institute of Australia

Paralympics Australia

Peirson Memorial

The Presbyterian Church of Queensland

Presbyterian and Methodist Schools Association Brisbane Boys' College Clayfield College Somerville House Sunshine Coast Grammar School

Queensland Country Women's Association

Queensland Police-Citizens Youth Welfare Association

Queensland University of Technology

Radio 4BC Brisbane

Redlands Combined Independent College

Regional Housing Limited

The Religious Society of Friends (Quakers) in Australia

Rochedale Church of Christ

Rockhampton Girls Grammar School

Rockhampton Grammar School

Roseberry Community Services Limited

Rowing Australia

Royal Institute for Deaf and Blind Children

Royal Queensland Bush Children's Health Scheme

Royal Queensland Lawn Tennis Association Ltd

Safe Places Community Services

Saint Stephen's College

The Salvation Army

Save the Children Australia

Seventh Day Adventists

Scouts Australia

Scouts Queensland

Scripture Union Queensland

Silky Oaks Children's Haven

The Smith Family

Society of Christian Doctrine Brothers

Softball Australia Limited (Softball QLD)

South Burnett CTC Inc

St John Ambulance Australia Queensland Limited

St Patrick's College Townsville Limited

St Vincent de Paul Society

Sukyo Mahikari Australia

Swimming Australia

Transdev Australasia

Tennis Australia Limited

Toowoomba Grammar School

Townsville Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Corporation for Health Services

Townsville Grammar School

Uniting Church

Wenona School

Wilderness School

World Vision Australia

YFS Ltd

YMCA

Youthcare Pine Rivers Inc

Yumba-Meta Ltd

YWCA Australia

*Churches of Christ Queensland has joined the National Redress Scheme on behalf of its community services branches. The organisation is reportedly working with its affiliated churches to support them to join the National Redress Scheme.

