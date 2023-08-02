ARTICLE

On 16 October 2019, the highest court in Australia upheld the convictions of three people who had been found guilty of mutilating the genitals of two girls aged six and seven in New South Wales, in a barbaric practice that has been part of a range of ethnicities, cultures and religions for thousands of years.

The judgment of the High Court of Australia in The Queen v A2; The Queen v Magennis; The Queen v Vaziri [2019] 35 (Magennis and Vaziri) confirmed that a mother (who cannot be named for legal reasons), midwife Kubra Magennis and Islamic sect community leader Shabbir Mohammedbhai Vaziri were indeed guilty of contravening the prohibition on female mutilation, which is an offence under section 45 of the Crimes Act 1900 (NSW) that carries a maximum penalty of 21 years in prison.

So, what is female genital mutilation? And what do our state's laws say about having the procedure performed on another or taking someone out of the country for it to be performed?

What is female genital mutilation?

Female genital mutilation (FGM) comprises procedures that involve partial or total removal of the external female genitalia, or other injury to the female genital organs for non-medical reasons.

The World Health Organisation classifies four major types of FGM:

Type 1 involves the partial or total removal of the clitoral glans (the external and visible part of the clitoris, which is a sensitive part of the female genitals), and/or the prepuce/clitoral hood (the fold of skin surrounding the clitoral glans).

Type 2 involves the partial or total removal of the clitoral glans and the labia minora (the inner folds of the vulva), with or without removal of the labia majora (the outer folds of skin of the vulva).

Type 3 involves 'infibulation', this is the narrowing of the vaginal opening through the creation of a covering seal. The seal is formed by cutting and repositioning the labia minora, or labia majora, sometimes through stitching, with or without removal of the clitoral prepuce/clitoral hood and glans.

Type 4 includes all other harmful procedures to the female genitalia for non-medical purposes, e.g., pricking, piercing, incising, scraping and cauterising the genital area.

FGM is often performed for perceive 'health' or 'hygiene' purposes however it has no health benefits and harms girls and women immensely.

The practice removes and damages healthy and normal female genital tissue, and interferes with the natural functions of girls' and women's bodies.

The offence of female genital mutilation in New South Wales

Section 45 of the Crimes Act 1900 contains the prohibition on female genital mutilation in New South Wales, providing that it is an offence for a person to: