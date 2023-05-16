Why do police take out AVOs?

The 3 Crucial Roles They Have to Play

Why do police take out AVO?

Police take out Apprehended Violence Orders (AVOs) to protect individuals at risk of experiencing violence, harassment, intimidation, or stalking from another person.

The primary purpose of an AVO is to ensure the safety and well-being of the protected person while also preventing further harm or incidents from occurring.

As the first responders to incidents involving violence, threats, or harassment, the police play a crucial role in enforcing AVOs.

Reasons::

Responding to a complaint

When the police receive a complaint from a victim, they may determine that an AVO is necessary to protect the victim from further harm.

If a situation like this arises, the police will gather proof and start the process of obtaining an AVO for the protection of the victim.

Witnessing an incident

If the police witness an act of violence or harassment, they may initiate the process to obtain an AVO for the victim's protection, even if the victim does not request one.

This proactive approach helps to ensure the victim's safety and sends the offender a clear message that their behaviour will not be tolerated.

History of violence or harassment

When the police are aware of a history of violence or harassment between the parties, they may issue an AVO to prevent future incidents and safeguard victim.

By doing so, police can intervene before a situation escalates and prevent more severe consequences.

Vulnerable individuals

In certain instances, the police may obtain an AVO on behalf of someone who is particularly vulnerable or unable to petition for an AVO on their own, such as children or people with disabilities.

This action ensures these vulnerable individuals receive necessary protection against potential injury.

Domestic violence cases

When the police are called into a domestic violence incident, they ensure the victim's safety.

Even if the victim does not desire to pursue the matter further, an Apprehended Domestic Violence Order (ADVO) may be issued to protect the victim from further harm. Often times, we see the police take a precautionary approach to prevent further instances of domestic violence occurring.

This approach recognizes the multifaceted dynamics of domestic violence situations and prioritizes the victim's safety.

Ensuring victim safety: Police involvement in obtaining AVOs ensures the safety of victims by imposing legally binding restrictions on the defendant, limiting their conduct and contact with the protected individual.

Deterrence: AVOs serve as a deterrent for the defendant, as violating the order can result in criminal charges, fines, and imprisonment.

Prompt action: The police have the authority and resources to obtain an AVO swiftly, providing the victim with immediate protection.

Support for victims: By obtaining an AVO on behalf of a victim, the police demonstrate their dedication to assisting victims of violence and harassment by ensuring they feel heard, validated, and protected.

Enhancing community safety: By addressing incidents of violence and harassment and holding offenders accountable, police involvement in issuing AVOs contributes to the community's safety.

What is a Domestic Violence Liaison Officer (DVLO), and What are their Roles?

A Domestic Violence Liaison Officer (DVLO) is a specialized police officer whose primary responsibility is assisting, guiding, and supporting domestic and family violence victims.

DVLOs have specialized knowledge and training in addressing the complexities of domestic violence cases, recognizing the dynamics of abusive relationships, and addressing the needs of victims.

The key responsibilities of a DVLO include:

Support for victims: Domestic violence victim advocates provide emotional support, information, and guidance to victims of domestic violence. They assist victims in understanding their rights and the options available to protect themselves and their families, such as Apprehended Domestic Violence Orders (ADVOs) and other legal measures. Coordination with other agencies: DVLOs collaborate closely with other agencies and organizations, such as social services, housing agencies, counselling services, and legal assistance, that provide support services to victims of domestic violence. Facilitating referrals and collaboration between these agencies ensure that victims receive comprehensive assistance. Risk assessment and safety planning: DVLOs conduct risk assessments to determine the level of danger the victim faces and devise individualized safety plans for the victim. These plans are intended to improve the victim's safety and well-being and may include strategies for leaving an abusive relationship, securing secure housing, and obtaining an ADVO. Investigation and evidence gathering: In domestic violence cases, DVLOs assist with the investigation and evidence collection process, prioritizing the victim's requirements and safety. They may coordinate with other law enforcement officers, collect statements from the victim and witnesses, and collect additional pertinent evidence to support the case. Court support and advocacy: DVLOs may accompany victims to court proceedings and provide guidance and support throughout the legal procedure. They can also advocate for the victim in court, ensuring their voices are heard, and their rights are protected. Training and education: DVLOs may participate in training and education initiatives, both within the police force and the broader community, to raise awareness about domestic violence and promote best practices in responding to and supporting victims.

Conclusion

