What is Operation Amarok II?

This was a 4-day high-impact operation across NSW targeting the state's most dangerous domestic violence high-risk offenders.

The operation ran from Wednesday (19 April 2023) to Saturday (22 April 2023). Officers from all police area commands and police districts in NSW, as well as various proactive and specialist units, took part. The operation was led by each region's Domestic Violence High-Risk Offender Teams (DVHROT) and utilised intelligence-based policing strategies to target offenders.

Outcome of targeting domestic violence high-risk offenders

Over the 4 days:

There was a total of 644 people that police arrested and charged with serious offences, including domestic violence-related offences, prohibited firearm and weapon possession, and drug possession and supply.

Of the arrestees, 314 were among NSW's most dangerous domestic violence offenders. 164 had outstanding warrants for violent offences.

Police made 326 applications for Apprehended Domestic Violence Orders (ADVOs), served 460 outstanding ADVOs, completed 4949 ADVO compliance checks and 1633 bail compliance checks.

Police seized 23 firearms and 45 prohibited weapons, as well as various types of illicit drugs in 121 detections.

Minister for Police and Counter-terrorism Yasmin Catley and NSW Police Commissioner Karen Webb emphasised that reducing the risk of harm to victims remains a key priority.

The NSW Government pledged to continue supporting a wider strategy to address domestic violence and ensure that anyone who commits these crimes can expect police to take action. The government recognises the importance of:

victim support,

diverse reporting options,

educating the public,

and operations such as Amarok, which targets the most violent offenders.

In conclusion, the police will continue to conduct proactive Amarok deployments, using various strategies to target dangerous domestic violence offenders and protect communities throughout NSW.