Australia: Steroids – Can I get on the roids/gear/juice in Victoria?

Steroid use is a topic that generates a lot of controversy and debate around the world. In this blog, we'll explore the legality of steroid use in Victoria, what the law says about it, and what the implications are for individuals who use steroids.

What are 'Steroids'?

Firstly, it's important to understand what steroids are and why they are used. Steroids are synthetic hormones that are used to build muscle, increase strength, and improve athletic performance.

Anabolic steroids are synthetic (man-made) drugs that are similar to the male hormone testosterone. Their proper name is anabolic-androgenic steroids (AAS). They are swallowed as tablets, applied as a gel, or injected into a muscle.

Anabolic steroids are different from corticosteroids, which are medicines used to treat conditions such as arthritis or asthma. Both are sometimes referred to simply as 'steroids'.

Anabolic steroids can be used for medical purposes, but people also sometimes take them to improve their performance in sport, their appearance or their body image.

When used for performance, anabolic steroids are classed as performance and image-enhancing drugs. Users sometimes call them 'roids', 'gear' or 'juice'.

Are Steroids Legal With a Prescription?

A doctor can prescribe anabolic steroids to treat hormonal problems, such as:

delayed puberty in males

low levels of testosterone, particularly in men with testicular disease or pituitary failure

Anabolic steroids can also be prescribed to replace muscle lost because of conditions such as cancer or AIDS, or to treat types of breast cancer and anaemia.

Legality of Steroids in Victoria Without a Prescription?

In Victoria, steroids are classified as a drug under the Drugs, Poisons and Controlled Substances Act 1981. This means that they are legal to possess and use, but only with a valid prescription from a doctor or medical practitioner. Without a prescription, it is illegal to possess or use steroids, and anyone caught doing so can face serious legal consequences.

Possession and use of steroids without a prescription can result in a fine, a criminal record, and even imprisonment. The severity of the penalty will depend on the amount of steroids in possession, the intention of the individual in possession, and whether or not they have any prior convictions.

In addition to the legal consequences, there are also significant health risks associated with steroid use. Steroids can cause a range of side effects, including acne, hair loss, mood swings, aggression, and liver and kidney damage. They can also increase the risk of heart disease, stroke, and blood clots.

What are the Possible Penalties?

Trafficking Penalties Table

Offence Quantity Maximum Penalty Possession of Steroids Personal use1 1 year imprisonment or $4,757.10 fine For the purposes of trafficking2 5 years imprisonment or $63,428.00 fine Supply of Steroids Trafficking3 15 years imprisonment Trafficking – Commercial Quantity4 25 years imprisonment Trafficking – Large Commercial Quantity5 Life imprisonment and (in addition to imprisonment) a maximum fine of $792,850.00 Possessing Precursor Chemicals or a Tablet Press Any6 5 years imprisonment or $95,142.00 fine

Conclusion

In conclusion, steroid use is legal in Victoria, Australia, but only with a valid prescription from a medical practitioner. Possession and use of steroids without a prescription is illegal and can result in serious legal consequences. Furthermore, the use of steroids can also have significant health risks, and it's important for individuals to be aware of these risks before considering steroid use.

Footnotes

1 s75 of the Drugs, Poisons and Controlled Substances Act 1981.

2 s73(c) of the Drugs, Poisons and Controlled Substances Act 1981.

3 s71AC of the Drugs, Poisons and Controlled Substances Act 1981. Under section 70 of the Drugs, Poisons and Controlled Substances Act 1981, the traffickable quantity for steroids is 500 grams.

4 s71AA of the Drugs, Poisons and Controlled Substances Act 1981. Under section 70 of the Drugs, Poisons and Controlled Substances Act 1981, the commercial quantity for steroids is 5 kilograms.

5 s75 of the Drugs, Poisons and Controlled Substances Act 1981.