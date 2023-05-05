How Do You Defend Yourself Against An AVO: 3 Hard Truths About False AVO Claims

How do you defend yourself against an AVO? This question is important if you believe an AVO filed against you is based on malicious grounds.

While AVOs are important for ensuring the safety and well-being of individuals, they can also be misused or taken out on false grounds.

Frivolous and vexatious AVO claims can have serious consequences for both the person making the false claims and the person against whom the claims are made.

The person against whom the claims are made may face restrictions on their freedom, damage to their reputation, and potentially criminal charges if they violate the terms of the AVO.

While the person making the false claims may face criminal charges for providing incorrect information to the police or a court.

What Is a False AVO Claim, and How Do You Defend Yourself Against An AVO?

A false AVO claim is an application for an Apprehended Violence Order (AVO) made to the police or privately based on inaccurate or deceptive information.

A frivolous or vexatious AVO claim occurs when someone intentionally provides fraudulent information or makes false accusations of obtaining an AVO against another individual. This includes false allegations of violence, threats of violence, or intimidation.

Why Do People File for Frivolous AVO Claim?

Some of the factors that can contribute to frivolous AVO claims include:

Emotional distress: In some cases, individuals may make false AVO claims out of anger, frustration, or emotional pain, without fully considering the consequences of their actions.

Attempt to gain an advantage: False AVO claims can also be made to gain an advantage in a legal dispute or personal conflict. For example, someone might falsely claim to obtain an AVO and restrict the other person's freedom or movements.

Lack of understanding: Some individuals may not fully understand the legal process for obtaining an AVO or the consequences of making false claims. This can lead to frivolous or false AVO claims being made.

Personal gain: In some cases, false AVO claims may be made for personal gains, such as to obtain financial compensation and sole parenting rights or to seek revenge.

Chapter 7 of the Improvements in Family Law Proceedings tackles perjury, making frivolous AVO claims, and how they are becoming common nowadays.

Is It Possible for Police to Make False AVO Claims, and How Do You Defend Yourself Against An AVO?

Yes, it is possible for the police to file for an AVO in error.

The police may receive inaccurate information, misinterpret the situation's circumstances, or make a mistake during their investigation. Sometimes, they may also act based on deceptive or misleading information from a third party.

However, it is essential to note that the police are responsible for ensuring the protection of the community and frequently make decisions based on the available information at the time.

If an AVO is issued based on false information, the person against whom it was issued has the right to contest the decision and provide evidence to support their case.

How Do You Defend Yourself Against An AVO?

If you have been served with an AVO, it is important to understand your rights and the steps you can take to defend yourself.

Seek Legal Advice: Always seek the counsel of an experienced lawyer who specializes in AVOs. They can inform you of your rights and obligations and help you construct a solid defence.

Gather Evidence: If you believe the AVO is without merit, you can assemble evidence to support your position. This could include witness statements, photographs, and other documentation.

Attend the Hearing: You must attend the AVO hearing even if counsel represents you. This is your opportunity to argue against the AVO and provide supporting evidence.

Cross-Examine Witnesses: You can cross-examine any witnesses who have provided evidence against you. This affords you the chance to refute their testimony and present your evidence.

Negotiate a Resolution: If possible, attempt to negotiate a resolution with the individual who issued the AVO against you. This could involve agreeing on a plan for communication or acceptable behaviour to both parties.

Appeal the Decision: If the AVO is granted, you can appeal the decision. However, this is a complicated procedure that requires legal knowledge and should only be attempted with the assistance of a legal professional.

Conclusion

To defend yourself against an AVO, you must understand the legal process and your rights as the defendant.

Consultation with an experienced lawyer specialising in AVOs is essential, as they can advise you on the best course of action and assist you in constructing a solid defence.

It is possible to defend against an AVO by gathering evidence, attending the hearing, cross-examining witnesses, negotiating a resolution, and appealing the decision.

Remember that AVOs are significant legal matters that should not be treated lightly.

By learning your rights and responsibilities, you can improve your prospects of obtaining a favourable outcome in an AVO case.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.