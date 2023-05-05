How Can An AVO Affect Your Life: 7 Hard Consequences You Have to Face

How can an AVO affect your life? Being served with one can drastically change everything. From freedom of movement to employment, AVO can affect different aspects of your life.

An Apprehended Violence Order, or AVO, is a court order that can significantly impact your life. Being served with an AVO can be worrisome and overwhelming.

How Can An AVO Affect Your Life

On Family Law Matters

How can an AVO affect your life on matters about family law?

The consequences of Apprehended Violence Orders (AVOs) can often intersect with family law.

AVOs can impact the relationship between parents and their children and parental time and visitation arrangements.

If you have been served with an ADVO and your children reside with the protected person, you may be prohibited from seeing or contacting them.

This can result in losing contact with them and have significant emotional consequences. In such situations, seeking a modification of the AVO may be necessary.

You can also ask the court for a parental order allowing you to spend time with your children.

On Criminal Records

How can an AVO affect your life on matters about having a criminal record?

If you breach an AVO, you may be charged with a crime and sentenced to prison. This can lead to a criminal record, which can have long-lasting consequences for your future.

Many employers conduct background checks on job applicants. It can be challenging to find work for those with a criminal record.

In addition to affecting your ability to travel, a criminal record may prevent you from entering certain countries.

On Firearm Licence

How can an AVO affect your life and application for a firearm licence?

AVOs, or Apprehended Violence Orders, can significantly affect a person's ability to possess a firearms license.

In many jurisdictions, AVO recipients are prohibited from owning or possessing firearms.

This is because an AVO is frequently issued to protect a person from violence, and gun ownership can increase the risk of violence.

You may be required to surrender your firearms to the police if you have been served with an AVO and possess a valid firearms license.

In some instances, you can petition for an exemption, depending on the terms of the AVO and the applicable laws in your jurisdiction.

The consequences can be even harsher if you are charged with violating an AVO. A conviction for violating an AVO may result in the revocation of your firearms license and a future prohibition on gun ownership.

On Working With Children

How can an AVO affect your life and employment with children?

AVOs, or Apprehended Violence Orders, can significantly impact your ability to work with children if your occupation requires direct contact with minors.

Individuals served with an AVO are prohibited from working with minors. This is because AVOs are frequently issued to safeguard individuals from violence, and protecting children is a top priority.

If you have been issued an AVO and work with children, you may be required to take leave or seek alternative employment.

This may result in a loss of income, making it difficult to provide for oneself and one's family.

The consequences can be even harsher if you are charged with violating an AVO. A criminal conviction for violating an AVO can result in losing employment and a lifetime ban from working with minors.

Emotional Impact

How can an AVO affect your life and emotional state?

In addition to the practical difficulties of complying with an AVO, there can also be a substantial emotional impact.

Being served with an AVO can be distressing. In unfair AVO claims, it will make you feel you are being punished for something you did not commit.

Additionally, you may experience embarrassment or shame, mainly if others learn about the AVO.

It is essential to seek assistance from friends, family, or a mental health professional if you are struggling with the emotional effects of an AVO.

Restriction of Freedom of Movement

How can an AVO affect your life and freedom?

A common condition of an AVO is that you must avoid the protected person and their family. This may involve staying away from their residence, place of employment, or school.

You may also be prohibited from entering specific locations, such as their workplace, school, or neighbourhood.

This restriction on your freedom of movement can make it difficult for you to go about your daily activities and, if you cannot work, result in a loss of income.

Forced Relocation

If you reside near the protected individual, you may be required to leave your residence and relocate.

This can significantly affect your job, finances, and relationships with friends and family.

Moving away from one's home and community can be traumatic and lead to feelings of loneliness and isolation.

Conclusion

An AVO, or an Apprehended Violence Order, can profoundly affect your life.

The conditions of the AVO can restrict your freedom of movement, limit your ability to contact the protected person, result in forced relocation, and have criminal and emotional consequences.

Having an AVO can also impact your ability to hold a firearms license, work with children, and impact family law matters.

It is essential to take an AVO seriously and comply with the conditions set out in the order. If you have been served with an AVO, seek legal advice to understand your rights and obligations as soon as possible. With the proper support, it is possible to manage the impact of an AVO and move forward with your life.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.