Do Police Do AVO Checks: 4 Uncommon Facts You Need to Know

Yes, AVO (Apprehended Violence Order) compliance inspections are conducted by police officers.

We know from the NSW police website that in 2017, they conducted 22,000 checks to ensure that AVO's are being complied with.

An AVO is a legal order issued in Australia to defend an individual from violence, threats, or harassment at the hands of a known offender.

The objective of AVO compliance inspections is to ensure that the subject of the order is adhering to its conditions. Doing this will prevent further acts of violence.

Why Do Police Do AVO Checks?

Police conduct AVO checks to enforce Apprehended Violence Orders (AVOs). This ensures that the individual subject to the order complies with its conditions.

By monitoring the defendant's behaviour, the police can intervene if they violate the terms of the AVO. Doing this will protect the victim from potential harm.

AVO checks are required to prevent further injury to victims of domestic violence, harassment, stalking, and other forms of abuse.

Enforcing AVOs conveys a clear message that violent or abusive behaviour will not be tolerated. It is also an act discouraging future violations.

Furthermore, AVO inspections are essential for preserving public safety. Individuals who are subject to AVOs may pose a threat to the safety of the community.

By monitoring their behaviour, the police can ensure they do not indulge in violent or threatening behaviour toward others.

AVO checks are essential to the police's duty to maintain public safety and keep the victims safe. By monitoring and enforcing AVOs consistently, the police can ensure that individuals subject to the order comply with its conditions. It will keep every individual and community safe.

Do Police Do AVO Checks, and What Happens When They Do?

Typically, during an AVO check, a police officer will visit the protected person's house or workplace.

They may inquire about the person's current circumstances. Have they been threatened or intimidated by the defendant lately? Has the defendant treated them against the conditions of the AVO?

The officer may also inspect the property for evidence of violence or property damage. This will ensure that there's no breach of the AVO conditions.

Do Police Do AVO Checks, and Can I Refuse Them?

If you refuse an AVO police check, suspicions may arise, and the police may conduct additional investigations or take enforcement action.

An AVO police check is not an arrest, and you will not be charged with a crime if one is performed.

AVOs are also implemented to safeguard individuals from violence, abuse, harassment, and intimidation.

You must adhere to the order's provisions if you have been named in an AVO.

Also, avoid engaging in any conduct that may violate the AVO.

What Happens If The Police Find Out That I Am Breaching AVO Conditions During Their Checks?

During the inspection, if the police discover that you are violating the conditions of an Apprehended Violence Order (AVO), they may take legal action against you.

For breaching the AVO, the police may arrest and charge you with a criminal offence. They may also petition the court to modify the terms of the AVO or to have it completely revoked.

Depending on the nature of the violation and the offender's criminal history, the penalties for violating an AVO may include fines, imprisonment, or a criminal record.

It is crucial to consider AVOs seriously and adhere to their terms. You should seek legal counsel if you have concerns or are uncertain about any of the terms. Always err on caution and ensure you comply with the AVO's conditions.

Conclusion

Question: Do Police Do AVO Checks?

Answer: Yes, police do AVO checks.

By conducting these inspections, police officers can monitor the defendants' behaviour in Apprehended Violence Orders (AVOs). This ensures that they comply with the terms of the orders.

The police play a crucial role in protecting the well-being of vulnerable individuals and nurturing a safer environment for all community members through vigilant enforcement and consistent monitoring.

