Physical contact sports like rugby, boxing, and martial arts are known for their intense and adrenaline-fueled action. Yet, these sports also involve a level of risk, as players may come into physical contact with one another. Sometimes this leads to players suffering injuries. In cases of battery in sports, where injuries may be severe, can players seek legal action?

What is Battery?

Battery is a term used in the law to describe the intentional and unlawful touching of another person without their consent. It is considered a form of assault and can result in criminal charges, as well as civil liability for the person who committed the battery.

When is Battery in Sports involving Physical Contact justified?

The law recognises that physical contact is an inherent part of many sports and that players may consent to a certain level of physical contact as part of the game. As a result, the law provides some protection for players who engage in physical contact sports.

In the context of physical contact sports, battery may occur when a player intentionally touches another player in a way that goes beyond the accepted norms of the sport.

Examples include:

If a rugby player intentionally punches another player in the face during a game, that could be battery.

In a boxing match, punching is an expected part of the sport, and participants consent to receiving punches. However, if a boxer intentionally hits their opponent after the bell rings or hits them in the back of the head, that could be battery.

However, not all physical contact in sports constitutes battery. For example, a tackle in rugby is an expected part of the game, and a player who is tackled consents to the contact.

What are the Consequences of Battery in Sports involving Physical Contact?

If a player is found liable for battery in a physical contact sport, they may be subject to criminal charges. Additionally, there may be civil liability for any injuries or harm that they cause.

CRIMINAL:

Under NSW law, battery can be a criminal offence.

Section 61 of the Crimes Act 1900 (NSW) defines assault as an act that causes another person to fear immediate and unlawful violence

Section 59 defines the related offence of battery as the intentional and unlawful touching of another person without their consent.

In physical contact sports, a player who intentionally and unlawfully touches another player in a way that goes beyond the accepted norms of the sport may face charges of assault or battery.

The severity of the offence and the resulting penalties will depend on the circumstances of the case, including the level of harm caused and the intention of the player.

In the 1980s, Victorian police charged AFL/ VFL legend Leigh Matthews over an incident where he broke an opposing player's jaw.

CIVIL:

In addition to criminal consequences, a player who commits battery in a physical contact sport may also be liable for civil damages.

An opponent could sue a player for damages, such as medical expenses, lost wages, and pain and suffering.

In some cases, the governing bodies of the sport may also take disciplinary action against a player who commits battery.

Physical contact sports can be an exciting and rewarding activity, but they also involve a certain level of risk.

It's important for players to understand the risks involved in physical contact sports and to take steps to minimise the risk of injury to themselves and others. This includes following the rules of the sport, using proper safety equipment, and avoiding conduct that could be battery.

By doing so, players can enjoy the benefits of physical activity while minimising the risk of legal liability.