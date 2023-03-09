How Serious is an AVO: Uncovering 3 Hard Truths for Defendants

How serious is an AVO depends on the facts of the situation that led to the order being issued.

An AVO is a serious matter as it involves the court intervening in a situation where violence or the threat of violence is present.

If an AVO is breached, the consequences can also be serious, including fines and imprisonment.

It is important to take an AVO seriously and comply with its conditions to avoid legal matters.

An AVO is usually issued when there is a natural or perceived threat of harm, and it is necessary to take action to protect the person who has sought the order.

The order may include conditions such as staying away from the person who sought the order, not contacting them, or not going to specific locations.

Breaching any of these conditions can lead to criminal charges being filed. That's when the defendant will start to see how serious is an AVO filed against them.

If you have been issued with an AVO, it is vital to seek the advice of an AVO lawyer.

How Serious is an AVO in Terms of Having a Criminal Record?

Even if an AVO is filed against you, that does not mean you have a criminal record. This means it won't show up on your criminal record.

Most of the time, potential employers won't know that you even have an AVO, to begin with, or that one is being made against you.

How Serious is an AVO in Terms of Seeking Employment?

In most job applications, depending on how serious is an AVO, it would be unlikely to impact your employability, but there are two exceptions to this.

If you apply for a job that involves working with children, a prospective employer is obligated to conduct a Working with Children Check.

Any AVO issued to safeguard a child will be revealed in this check. As a result, an AVO may significantly restrict your prospects of working in any childcare-related field.

AVOs have the additional effect of prohibiting individuals from possessing firearms throughout the order and for a decade after it has expired.

As a result, anyone subjected to an AVO will be disqualified from working in security or law enforcement industries and unable to engage in rural activities that necessitate the use of firearms for the duration of the prohibition.

How Serious is an AVO in Terms of the Defendant's Parenting Plans?

How serious is an AVO in the communication of the defendant with their children will be determined by the terms of the order and if the children are designated as protected individuals.

If an up-to-date parenting orders are in force, those orders will take precedence over any AVO conditions.

To resolve this, you may seek supplementary or amended orders from a senior police officer or the court, such as:

Adding the following condition about contact: "unless the contract is agreed in writing between you and the parent(s) regarding contact with the children."

Adding the following condition about contact: "except to pick up and drop off the children."

According to NSW Crimes (Domestic and Personal Violence) Act 2007, if the children are listed on the AVO as "additional protected persons," it may be more challenging for the defendant to see them.

This usually happens when children are present during a fight or other incident, and the police decide they must also be protected.

How this affects their time with their kids will depend on the terms of the AVO.

To get the children taken off the AVO, the defendant can ask the senior police officer in charge of the case to change the application, or they can ask the Court to dismiss the application.

Key Takeaways

