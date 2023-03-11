ARTICLE

Police have confirmed two women have been charged with common assault with a 19-year-old who has also been charged with two counts of shoplifting following a brawl at a Sydney Kathmandu store.

The brawl was said to have broken out after a manager saw one of the women allegedly steal a wig from a neighbouring shop inside Westfield Parramatta Shopping centre and told the woman to put the item back.

“When two shopkeepers tried to intervene, a scuffle ensued, and they were allegedly assaulted before the two females left the scene,” NSW police said in a statement.

The women aged 19 and 22 walked away from the store however returned a short time later and were arrested by police.

The shopkeepers involved were said to have experienced minor injuries however did not require further medical treatment.

Footage shows that there was public intervention who were attempting to break up the vicious brawl which included hair pulling and pushing.

A man in a high-vis shirt pulled one alleged thief out of the store by her legs before the shop shutters were closed as seen in the footage.

They have both been issued court attendance notices and are due to appear in Parramatta Local Court on Wednesday 29 March 2023.