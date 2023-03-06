Parties may get fines for speeding offence if they are driving a motor vehicle at a high-speed, usually over the limit. Most roads and highways have set speed limits. If a party exceeds this limit, fines for speeding offence may be applicable.

Speeding can be very dangerous as it increases the chances of an accident or crash occurring. It makes it difficult for a car to stop abruptly, and the stopping distance of the car increases. Moreover, the impact of a crash becomes more severe, thereby increasing the likelihood of death or serious injury.

This is why fines for speeding act as a good deterrent to dissuade parties from driving in a rash manner. Parties can also expect to have their provisional licence or full licence suspended. There are instances where serious speeding offences can also occur. Serious speeding, according to the NSW government, includes driving more than:

45km/hour above the speed limit

30km/hour but not more than 45km/hour over the limit

It also includes driving with a licence disqualification or suspension, and then exceeding the speed limit by more than 30km/hour. Moreover, NSW police can issue a license suspension at the roadside itself if they catch you speeding 45km/hour over the limit.

Among all traffic offences in New South Wales, speeding is probably one of the most common offences. In this article, we explore the topic of fines for speeding, and outlines the penalties and costs involved in case you are caught for speeding.

Fines for Speeding in NSW

In this section, we will outline some of the fines that police can charge people for speeding. Generally, penalties and notices are subject to change without notice.

It is necessary to note that the punishment or penalty that police will impose on you will also differ based on certain factors. Some factors that determine the amount of fines for speeding may include:

Type of vehicle at the time The number of kilometres that the driver drove over the stipulated speed limit Type of licence The severity of the matter, i.e. if the matter warrants a simple penalty notice or if there will be a court trial for the matter.

For example, below is a list of violations that can warrant a court hearing. The fines for speeding and penalties in this case are provided beside the violation.

Speeding offence Light vehicles - maximum fine Heavy vehicles - maximum fine Licence disqualification Not more than 10km/h $2200 $2200 - More than 10km/h but not more than 20km/h $2200 $2200 - More than 20km/h but not more than 30km/h $2200 $2200 - More than 30km/h but not more than 45km/h $2200 $2200 3 months (minimum) More than 45km/h $3300 $5500 6 months

There are offences for speeding in school zone, and the fines for speeding in this case can differ on the basis of vehicle Class. For instance, fines for speeding in case of Class A vehicles (light vehicles like cars and motorcycles) is different than speeding in case of Class B vehicles (such as trucks and other heavy vehicle).

How Is Speeding Detected?

Speed cameras detect the speed of vehicles by using approved electronic sensors. These can either be fixed cameras or mobile cameras.

These sensors are embedded in the road surface. The camera takes a digital pictures of the offending vehicle. The picture will include key information such as:

date and time of the offence

location details of camera that clicked the digital picture

speed of the offending vehicle

speed limit applying to the road where the camera was situated at the time of offence

direction of travel of the offending vehicle

the lane that the vehicle was travelling in

other security parameters

Moreover, school zones have fixed cameras installed. All school zones are also sign-posted that list operating times of school zones, and the speed limit of the zone. Cameras in school zones operate 24 hours a day, every day.

What Are Demerit Points?

When you commit a certain traffic offence, in addition to receiving a fine, you may also get some penalty points. From the outset, all drivers and riders start with 0 demerit points. Drivers who follow all rules, and drive safely without getting caught for any offence, will continue to have 0 demerit points.

Usually, offences that attract demerit points come with fines. There is a demerit point limit. This is also called the demerit threshold.

If a party reaches their demerit point limit, the police can suspend their licence. It is also important to note that, if you are a usual resident of NSW, and if you commit an offence in another state, the demerit points that that particular offence attracts in NSW will still apply when you are back in the state. On public holidays, double demerits or double demerit points are applicable.

P1 versus P2 Licence versus Full Licence

As mentioned above, fines for excessive speeding may differ depending on the type of license that you possess at the time of committing the traffic offence. As someone who is just learning to drive in NSW, you will first get a learner's licence.

After the learner's licence, parties get the P1 licence i.e. red plates and P2 licence i.e. green plates. Only persons who complete these two provisional stages can apply to become full licence holders.

Can I Make an Appeal Against Speeding Fine?

You can ask for a review to dispute your fine. Moreover, you will require documents to support your review. In case there were any special circumstances that were applicable, then you may consider requested a review of your fine.

For instance, if you were suffering from some medical illness, mental ill health, personal hardship or trauma, you may request for a review. It is important to note that you have to provide information to support your claim. Proof includes showing medical reports from practitioners or doctors.

Seek Legal Advice from Lawyers

You may find that you have been charged with a serious traffic offence in New South Wales. If you are unsure about you next steps or if you are dealing with licence suspension, it is necessary for you to get in touch with lawyers who have the experience in dealing with such matters.

At JB Solicitors, we have traffic offence lawyers and criminal lawyers to assist you with any matter.

