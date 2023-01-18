Self defence as a defence

A complete defence to a criminal charge whereby the accused's conduct which would otherwise be unlawful is excused on the basis that the accused was compelled to act as he or she did in the defence of self or another. (And in New South Wales ('NSW)', property (Crimes Act 1900 (NSW) s.418.)). That is, self defence.

The actions used in defence must be reasonable in the circumstances.

Once the accused raises self-defence the onus is on the Crown to disprove the defence beyond reasonable doubt.

In NSW, where death happens due to excessive force used in self-defence, the offence may reduce from murder to manslaughter. (Crimes Act 1900 (NSW) s.421.)