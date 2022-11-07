ARTICLE

It is reported that the NSW Police Minister's brother Paul Toole has allegedly supplied drugs through a criminal syndicate.

38-year-old Toole appeared at the Newcastle Local Court last Thursday facing drug supply charges after his arrest the morning prior when his vehicle was stopped by police as part of a police investigation of the Hunter and Central Coast areas.

Following police raids in various homes, police have allegedly found and seized $2 million of methamphetamine drugs, $220,000 cash, electronic devices and a gel-blaster.

In addition to Toole's arrest, police also arrested a 24-year-old female, 43-year-old male, and a 42-year-old male in relation to the drug investigation.

It is alleged that Toole was the mastermind behind the alleged syndicate involving millions of dollars' worth of drugs.

Toole who did not apply for a bail application yet, is now facing charges of large commercial quantity of prohibited drugs, knowingly directing activities of a criminal group, participating in a criminal group, and 5 counts of supplying prohibited dugs on an ongoing basis.

Bail refused, Toole is next required to appear before the Newcastle Court house on 21 October via AVL screen remotely.

The arrest occurred before his brother, Deputy Premier and Minister Police Paul Toole's announcement on cracking down on organised crime in NSW.

Paul was reported saying, “we're coming after you… But we are not the first family to have to deal with this and unfortunately we won't be the last… No one is above the law.”

DRUG SUPPLY PENALTIES FOR LARGE COMMERCIAL QUANTITY NSW

Large commercial quantity of supplying prohibited drugs in NSW cannot be dealt with in the Local Court. It is a strictly indictable offence, requiring it be dealt with in the District Court.

The maximum penalty for large commercial drug supply prescribes life imprisonment and/or $500,000 fine in New South Wales. In contrast, commercial quantity of drug supply carries up to 20 years imprisonment and/or $385,000 fine.

Large commercial quantity of methamphetamine in NSW is 1kg or more. The commercial quantity of this drug is 250g.

These drug offences usually result in full time imprisonment sentences in NSW. The period of imprisonment actually imposed is not normally the maximum penalty applicable. The period will depend on many factors, including the quantity of the drug, role played, pre-meditation and period of offending amongst other important factors considered by a sentencing Judge.