The Nick Kyrgios common assault case has taken a twist after the tennis star's application for a three-month adjournment was refused.

The 27-year-old did not appear at the ACT Magistrates Court as prepares for the US Open.

The court was told that an application would be made on behalf of Mr Kyrgios at a later date.

The matter will return to court on 4 October.

Nick Kyrgios Adjournment Refused

The Nick Kyrgios assault case relates to an allegation in January 2021. However, it was only reported to police in December of the same year.

Reports have suggested that the complainant in the case is his ex-girlfriend Chiara Passar, making this a domestic violence case.

Mr Kyrgios' lawyer requested a three-month adjournment to make an application. No details were provided about what the application would be, however it was suggested that it would be capable of finalising the common assault case.

However, the prosecution opposed the lengthy adjournment as well as the secret nature of the defendant's application.

Magistrate Louise Taylor also said that she was, "not quite certain what the case for secrecy is" regarding the application.

The lengthy adjournment was sought because the tennis star spends "very little time in the ACT".

However, Her Honour also did not accede to the adjournment request due to Nick Krygios' tennis schedule, which requires him to travel overseas on a regular basis.

"Lots of defendants have matters they might like the court to accommodate," Magistrate Taylor said.

Her Honour ultimately granted a six-week adjournment to 4 October, when his legal team will make representations in support of the application.

Kyrgios, who is ranked 26 in the world, lost to Taylor Fritz at the Cincinnati Open, failing to make the round of 16. He will begin the US Open on 26 August.

