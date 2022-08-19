Zoe Kansky recently represented a client in relation to the theft over $87,000.00 cash from her employer over the course of about eight months. She was eventually discovered due to discrepancies between the point of sales machines and safe takings.

Our client was diagnosed with a major depressive disorder, which led to diagnoses of substance abuse and a severe gambling addiction. She was extremely remorseful of her behaviour and had commenced psychological and substance counselling at the time of sentence.

Due to the quantity of money stolen, a term of imprisonment was inevitable for this type of offence. However, our client was sentenced to serve only six months of a four-year head sentence. This was an excellent result requiring her to serve only one eighth of her head sentence in prison.