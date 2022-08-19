Zoe Kansky appeared in the Beaudesert Courthouse in relation to a drink drive offence for a 37-year-old client charged with high range drink driving.

In Queensland, a breath alcohol concentration (BAC) reading 0.15 and over is high-range and carries mandatory minimum licence disqualifications and large fines. These penalties increase if you have been previously convicted of a drink driving offence.

Zoe's client was in a rural area driving home from an event and blew a breath alcohol concentration of 0.178 grams of alcohol in 210 litres of breath falling within the high range category. Zoe attended on the first court date to finalise the matter immediately to gain the benefit of an early plea. She made submissions on her client's behalf and her client was sentenced to a licence disqualification of 8 months and required to pay a $800 fine.

It is important to be proactive about these types of offences and secure legal representation prior to your first court date. Please do not hesitate to contact Zoe Kansky on 3009 8489 should you wish to discuss a driving matter