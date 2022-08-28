ARTICLE

KEY TAKEAWAYS

Methylphenidate is illegal in New South Wales, unless you have a prescription. It carries penalties ranging from 2 years to life imprisonment. Methylphenidate is a drug commonly branded as "Ritalin" or "Concerta" and is commonly used to treat symptoms of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) to help become calm and focused. It is a central nervous system and psychostimulant medication that can help with increased productivity. In NSW, Australia, it is a schedule 8 drug of addiction or controlled drug, and a prohibited drug in NSW.

This article written by our own drug lawyers Sydney team is a guide, not legal advice. For legal advice please get in touch with our Sydney office.

WHAT IS METHYLPHENIDATE?

Methylphenidate is a drug utilized to treat symptoms of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder ('ADHD'), such as difficulty focusing and hyperactive behaviour.

It is also, albeit less commonly, utilised to treat narcolepsy due its effect within providing alertness.

Methylphenidate is a central nervous system and psychostimulant medication.

WHAT IS RITALIN?

Methylphenidate is sold under various recognisable brand names such as 'Ritalin' and 'Concerta'.

When it is taken as prescribed, it has a calming effect on individuals who have ADHD, helping them focus on completing tasks.

However, methylphenidate has experienced a rise in abuse by users during recent years, due to being used recreationally.

As it provides users with the ability to concentrate better, it is often abused by students and professionals, without ADHD, to increase their productivity. Here is more on the smart drug modafinil.

It is also susceptible to abuse due to how it increases levels of dopamine, which can create a sensation of euphoria.

Side Effects of Methylphenidate

Common side effects include elevated heartbeat, loss of appetite, insomnia, and less commonly, chest pain, fever, joint pain, skin rashes, panic attacks and nausea.

Whilst there is an absence of recent studies, it has been found that total psychostimulant consumption increases by an average 12% per year.

Australia and New Zealand were ranked third in total psychostimulant use, after the United States and Canada, at levels significantly higher than the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, or France.

Buying Ritalin Methylphenidate in Australia

In NSW, methylphenidate is a schedule 8 'drug of addiction' or 'controlled drug', among other drugs such as buprenorphine, dexamphetamine, opium, and morphine.

Prescribing a schedule 8 medication, such as methylphenidate, requires authorisation from the Pharmaceutical Regulatory Unit of the NSW Ministry of Health.

Authorisation is generally restricted to specialists such as paediatricians and psychiatrists.

IS RITALIN AVAILABLE OVER THE COUNTER IN AUSTRALIA?

Ritalin can be purchased over the counter in Australia if you have a valid doctor's prescription. Getting or possessing Ritalin without a prescription amounts to a criminal offence attracting heavy penalties including a criminal conviction, as outlined further below in this article.

Where to Buy Ritalin Online in Australia | Ritalin Price

Ritalin is available to buy online or over the counter at any of the authorised pharmacy stores in Australia. For example, Chemist Warehouse website sell Ritalin 10mg tablets 100 online if you first sent via post an Australian authority prescription before the Ritalin can be shipped.

Costs of Ritalin are about the $17 to $20 range for a packet of 100 Ritalin tablets containing 10mg of methylphenidate in each tablet.

Can a GP prescribe Ritalin in Australia?

A GP doctor can prescribe their patient Ritalin in Australia. However, it must be done so legitimately otherwise the doctor can face criminal prosecution and also have their practicing certificate taken away preventing them from ever practising as a doctor again.

LAW AND PENALTIES FOR RITALIN AND METHYLPHENIDATE IN NSW

Methylphenidate is considered a 'type A' drug of addiction, and is also considered a prohibited drug, as per schedule 1 of the Drug Misuse and Trafficking Act 1985 ( NSW).

Schedule 1 prescribes labels for various amounts of prohibited drugs.

For methylphenidate, 1 gram is considered a 'small quantity', 3 grams is considered a 'traffickable quantity', 5 grams is considered an 'indictable quantity, 0.5kg is considered 'commercial quantity' and 2kg is considered a 'large commercial quantity'.

Drug possession of methylphenidate, without a prescription, carries a maximum penalty of up to 2-years imprisonment and/or a $2,200 fine, as per section 21 of the Act.

However, a majority of those who plead guilty to the offence receive a Conditional Release Order, without conviction, or a fine only with a conviction.

A person who supplies, or who knowingly takes part in the drug supply of, methylphenidate is guilty of an offence, pursuant to section 25(1) of the Drugs Misuse and Trafficking Act 1985 (NSW).

If the offence involves less than a commercial quantity, the matter can be dealt with summarily, and involves a maximum penalty of $5,500 fine and/or 2 years imprisonment.

Where it involves an amount which is not less than a 'commercial' quantity, the offence carries an applicable maximum penalty of a fine of $385,000 and/or 20 years imprisonment.

If the quantity involved is not less than the large commercial quantity, the maximum penalty rises to a $550,000 fine and/or life imprisonment.

Offences involving commercial and large commercial quantities are 'strictly indictable', means that they cannot be dealt with in the Local Court and therefore will be heard before the District Court.