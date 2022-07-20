Ricky Martin is reportedly facing up to 50 years in prison over domestic violence charges against his 21-year-old nephew.

The singer's nephew, Dennis Yadiel Sanchez, already has a restraining protecting him from Mr Martin.

It has been alleged that Martin exercised "physical and psychological attacks" on Sanchez during their seven-month relationship, which ended about two months ago.

A representative for the 50-year-old singer labelled the allegations "completely false and fabricated".

Domestic Violence Allegations Denied

Ricky Martin has denied his nephews domestic violence allegations. His criminal defence lawyers claimed that Mr Sanchez is "struggling with deep mental health challenges".

"Ricky Martin has, of course, never been - and would never be - involved in any kind of sexual or romantic relationship with his nephew," his lawyer said.

"The idea is not only untrue, it is disgusting. We all hope that this man gets the help he so urgently needs. But, most of all, we look forward to this awful case being dismissed as soon as a judge gets to look at the facts."

The matter is listed at court on July 21.

Daniel Sanchez filed a restraining order against the singer on July 1 claiming he had been a victim of domestic violence.

The order prohibited Martin from contacting Sanchez. The grounds of the application claimed that Sanchez "fears for his safety."

The application for the order stated that Martin and Sanchez dated for seven months before breaking up in May.

It is alleged that Mr Martin didn't accept the separation and was seen loitering near Sanchez's house on least three occasions.

He also alleged Martin had been "consuming large amounts of alcohol and drugs."

Eric Martin, a relative, claimed that his nephew suffers from "mental problems" and he is "very sure that his young relative was not telling the truth."

Possible Incest Charges Against Ricky Martin

If Ricky Martin is found guilty of the offence of incest, he could face up to 50 years in prison.

Police spokesman Axel Valencia previously told The Associated Press that the protective order was signed on July 1.

Valencia confirmed that the person who filed for the restraining order didn't contact police. Had this been done, prosecutors would have assessed whether there was enough evidence to file charges.

Martin addressed the accusations on Twitter on July 3, writing, "The protection order entered against me is based on completely false allegations, so I will respond through the judicial process with the facts and the dignity that characterize me."

"Because it is an ongoing legal matter, I cannot make detailed statements at this time. I am grateful for the countless messages of solidarity, and I receive them with all my heart."

He has not made any additional statements regarding the accusations.

Domestic Violence Charges

Generally, a first offence of domestic violence will be dealt with more leniently by the Court. A list of 10,728 first offence common assault dv sentencing cases in the Local Court suggests that you will be far more likely to receive a dismissal if you have no prior record.

You will also be subject to an apprehended violence order (AVO) if you are found guilty of a domestic violence offence. A specialist AVO lawyer will be able to advise you on whether you can defend an AVO and avoid he repercussions of it.

While it is ultimately up to the Magistrate or Judge as to what domestic violence sentence you will receive, there are sentencing statistics that can be helpful in providing some guidance. We have obtained a list of 27,618 cases in the Local Court which provide a range:

Section 10 dismissal: 27%

Fine: 15%

Section 9 good behaviour bond: 41%

Community Service Order: 3%

Section 12 suspended sentence (no longer used for NSW offences): 5%

Intensive Corrections Order: 1%

Home Detention: 0%

Full Time Imprisonment: 6%

While jail is a possibility, only 6% of offenders are sentenced to full-time imprisonment. More significantly, the overwhelming majority of offenders received convictions for this offence. The rate of convictions increases for common assault domestic violence charges. Contact us now so that we can help you avoid a criminal conviction.

Section 61 of the Crimes Act 1900 (NSW) sets out that common assault is an act whereby a person intentionally or recklessly causes another person to apprehend immediate and unlawful violence.