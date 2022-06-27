ARTICLE

Australia: The crime of sexual assault in New South Wales

A security guard who posed as a rideshare driver to reel a teenage girl into his vehicle before driving her to a secluded area to sexually assault her has been sentenced to jail.

Faizan Abdullah, a Pakistani national, finished his shift as a security guard in Brunswick, Melbourne, when he noticed the teenage girl waiting for her ride.

It is alleged he pulled up to the 17-year-old in his vehicle and uttered the word "Uber?" as he rolled down his window.

He then lured the girl into the vehicle and urged her to get into the passenger seat.

When the girl suddenly received a notification from her actual Uber driver, she sensed things weren't right and began to worry.

Nevertheless, at this point, Mr Abdullah then began to drive recklessly, unpredictably moving through the streets of Brunswick before finally stopping beside a factory.

It was then that he pinned the girl against a fence as she moved out of the car, telling her she was "gorgeous" as he began to sexually assault her.

The woman made a complaint to police, who, using CCTV footage, was able to track the car used in the assault.

This led to the arrest of Mr Abdullah at his Elsternwick home shortly after the report was made.

When the man was arrested, officers seized his phone and uncovered child abuse material, some of which included troubling photos and videos depicting victims as young as six months old.

COURT HEARS MAN LIED TO POLICE, SAYING PASSENGER "MADE MOVES" ON HIM...

The incident, which took place in February 2021, was dealt with in June 2022 when Mr Abdullah faced Melbourne Magistrates Court.

During the man's hearing, Magistrate Donna Bakos branded his crimes as "brazen and outrageous", adding that the young woman "had the right to feel safe".

The court also heard the man told police that the girl "made moves" on him in his vehicle, claiming she rubbed his leg, leading him to feel uncomfortable.

Later he admitted that this was a lie.

"He stated she was wearing a short dress which was very appealing," Prosecutor Peter Pickering told the court during the pre-sentence hearing.

The 29-year-old was pleaded guilty to sexual assault and possessing child abuse material.

He was sentenced to 15 months in jail.

It is understood the young woman read a tearful and courageous statement about the impact the assault had on her.

"He has put me through something so disgusting and horrific ... my mind and my thoughts will never be the same," she said.

Mr Abdullah now faces deportation.

He was also placed on the sex offenders register for eight years.

THE CRIME OF SEXUAL ASSAULT IN NEW SOUTH WALES

In NSW, pursuant to section 61 of the Crimes Act 1900, the crime of sexual assault carries a maximum penalty of 14 years imprisonment.

A sexual assault offence takes place where a person has sexual intercourse with another person without the consentof the other person and who does so knowing that the other person does not consent to the sexual intercourse.

To be convicted of sexual assault, the prosecution must prove beyond reasonable doubt that you: