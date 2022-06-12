ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Silverchair singer Daniel Johns has pleaded guilty to high range drink driving after a car accident in the Hunter region of NSW.

As a result of the crash, a 55-year-old woman was taken to John Hunter Hospital.

Following the charges being laid, Johns' released a public statement stating that he had been using alcohol to cope with mental health issues.

He is currently undertaking a rehabilitation program.

High Range Drink Driving After Crash

Daniel Johns was driving a grey SUV on the Pacific Highway at approximately 10.30pm on 23 March. His vehicle swayed to the wrong side of the road and crashed head-on into an oncoming van.

Both vehicles came to rest in a nature strip, however, the van tipped over and onto its side. Police and ambulance attended the scene a short time later.

A 55-year-old woman who had been a passenger in the van was taken to John Hunter Hospital for treatment but was later released. The 51-year-old male driver was treated by paramedics at the scene.

The 42-year-old Johns was breath tested at the scene, returning a positive result. He was taken to Raymond Terrace police station where he returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.157.

Following this, Daniel Johns was charged with high range PCA.

"He has been issued with a Field Court Attendance Notice for high-range PCA; he is due to appear at Raymond Terrace Local Court on Monday 11 April 2022," police said in a statement.

Investigations surrounding the crash are ongoing. If Johns is found to be at fault for the accident, he may be charged with the offence of dangerous driving, given his reading.

Alcohol Rehabilitation

The Silverchair front man released a statement following his arrest where he told fans that he would be self-admitting to a rehabilitation facility. He is expected to remain there for several months.

"Last night I got lost while driving and was in an accident. I am okay. Everyone is okay," Johns posted on Instagram.

Mr Johns said he had been using alcohol to deal with PTSD, anxiety and depression.

He described his mental health as "a work in progress" and said he has "good days and bad days but it's something I always have to manage".

"Over the last week I began to experience panic attacks...Alongside my therapy, I've been self-medicating with alcohol to deal with my PTSD, anxiety and depression. I know this is not sustainable or healthy. I have to step back now as I'm self-admitting to a rehabilitation centre and I don't know how long I'll be there. Appreciate your love and support as always."

Magistrate Ian Cheetham ordered that a sentencing assessment report be prepared. The singer will have to contact a Community Corrections office within seven days.

He is expected to be sentenced at Raymond Terrace Local Court on June 22.

High Range PCA Charges

Drive with high range PCA is defined as driving a vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration between 0.150 and above.

Under Section 110(5) the Road Transport Act 2013 (NSW), in order for you to be found guilty of 'High range drink driving', the prosecution must prove:

You were driving a vehicle; You had a blood alcohol concentration above 0.015

If you are not convicted of this offence, you will avoid a disqualification. However, since the Guideline Judgement for drink driving was handed down, receiving non-convictions are exceedingly rare. For serious examples of high range drink driving, a term of imprisonment can be imposed.

Despite this there have been a number of recent examples of these charges being dismissed after an accused retains experienced drink driving lawyers. You can read some of those cases by clicking here.

Call Astor Legal on (02) 7804 2823. Or, you can email info@astorlegal.com.au.

The maximum penalty for High Range Drink Driving (first offence) is 18 months imprisonment and/or a fine of $3300.

The maximum penalty for High Range Drink Driving (Second or Subsequent offence) is 24 months imprisonment and/or a fine of $5500.

The automatic disqualification for High Range Drink Driving (first offence) is 3 years.

The minimum disqualification for High Range Drink Driving (first offence) is 12 months.

The automatic interlock disqualification for High Range Drink Driving (first offence) is 9 months.

The minimum interlock disqualification for High Range Drink Driving (first offence) is 6 months.