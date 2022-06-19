ARTICLE

A man has been charged with high-range drink driving after he allegedly crashed into four parked cars while two toddlers sat in the back seat of his vehicle in northwest Sydney.

According to a statement from NSW Police, the incident took place around 7:40pm on Monday 16 May 2022 when emergency services responded to reports of a car crash on Post Office Rd in Glenorie.

It is understood the reports advised a BMW M5 had smashed into a series of parked vehicles.

Just after 8pm, Glenorie Rural Fire Brigade responded to the accident and transported two teams to assist police and ambulance squads.

According to the fire brigade, two people were injured during the accident and taken to hospital.

The driver of the BMW, a 37-year-old man, was located and pulled over by officers from Traffic and Highway Patrol Command, who noticed two children, aged three and eight, in the back seat of the car.

The man was subjected to a roadside breath analysis and allegedly returned a positive result, leading to his arrest.

He was taken to Castle Hill Police Station where he underwent a secondary breath analysis and returned an alleged high-range drink driving reading of 0.224 – well over the legal limit of 0.05 for full licence holders.

The man was issued a Court Attendance Notice for drive with high range blood alcohol limit and his NSW driver's licence was immediately suspended.

He is due to face Parramatta Local Court on Thursday 30 June 2022.

THE EFFECTS OF ALCOHOL ON YOUR DRIVING.

It's something most of us probably don't think about, but when you stop to consider it, driving is actually a complicated task.

For one thing, it requires a high level of concentration, not just to steer your vehicle but also to assess the roads around you.

Beyond this, driving requires a decent amount of coordination, quick reflexes in order to be able to respond, and the ability to make judgments according to your surroundings.

When you drink alcohol, these abilities are diminished.

Alcohol can have serious impacts on your driving, and in turn, on other road users too.

These can include a decreased ability to judge speed and distance, a false sense of confidence, reduced coordination, slower reaction times, an increased tendency to take risks, impaired vision and weakened perception of obstacles.

You don't necessarily have to be drunk to be affected by alcohol.

Even a small amount can impair your ability to drive safely, despite feeling normal, while excessive drinking may also mean that you still have alcohol in your system the next day.

In fact, according to the Centre for Road Safety NSW, about one in every seven crashes in NSW where someone loses their life is attributed to some degree of drink driving.

In the five-year period from 2013 to 2017, of the drink drivers/riders who were killed in, 93 per cent were men and 67 per cent were under the age of 40.

If you are going to drink, the safest option is to arrange an alternative means of transport or accommodation ahead of time to ensure your safety and the safety of others.

HIGH RANGE DRINK DRIVING

In NSW, drink driving is a criminal offence.

The matter is taken very seriously by the courts, and as such, reflects severe penalties, both to send a message of the gravity of the crime and to deter road users from such driving behaviour which has shown extensively that it can have devastating consequences for motorists, pedestrians and the broader community.

In NSW, first-time offenders found guilty of high-range drink driving are subject to a maximum penalty of 18 months' imprisonment, or a fine of $3,300, or both.

A mandatory licence disqualification of 6-9 months is also enforced, along with an interlock period for a minimum of two years.

For second time drink driver of high range (second-time or subsequent offender), the penalties increase. Here, you can be subject to a maximum penalty of two years' imprisonment, or a fine of $5,500, or both.

The mandatory licence disqualification period for second-time or subsequent offenders also increases to nine months to one year, along with a minimum interlock period of four years.