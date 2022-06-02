ARTICLE

NSW police have applied for an apprehended violence order (AVO) against actress Madeleine West for the protection of celebrity chef Shannon Bennett's father in law.

West & Bennett were in a relationship until 2018 when the pair split.

The application was made just days after Mr Bennett revealed the couple's six children live full-time with him.

The matter is listed at Byron Bay Local Court in early June.

Application for Police AVO

The police application for the AVO was made on behalf of Benny Clifton Bennett, the father of Shannon Bennet. The elder Bennett is a retired engineer.

The application is listed at Byron Bay Local Court for mention in early June where Ms West can be represented by AVO lawyers.

Shannon Bennett rose to fame through MasterChef Australia. He and West had a 13-year relationship which ended in 2018.

Bennett revealed two weeks ago that 41-year-old West sees the children fortnightly, while they spend the remainder of the time with him.

"The kids live with me full time and they visit their mother every fortnight for a few days," he said.

Bennett added that the former Neighbours star is not the children's primary caretaker.

The chef, known for running Melbourne's renowned Vue de monde restaurant, said he relocated from Victoria to Byron Bay so he could help look after their children with Ms West.

By contrast, Ms West is planning to run at the NSW state election next year as an independent.

She was also seen helping with the flood clean-up in Lismore following the natural disaster earlier this year.

AVO Lawyers in Byron Bay

An AVO is an apprehended violence order. It is a Court order imposed on a person for the protection of another person (or persons).

There are some mandatory conditions that come with an AVO, and then there are other optional conditions. These conditions restrict the behaviour of the person on whom the AVO is imposed.

As an AVO is not a criminal conviction, it will not appear on any Police check. However, domestic violence lawyers explain that an AVO may place restrictions on what you can and cannot do. Some common examples of conditions are:

You cannot approach or contact a particular person or persons;

You cannot enter a particular premises;

You cannot go within a certain distance of a particular location;

You cannot be in the company of a particular person within 12 hours of consuming alcohol.

Because of this, people commonly ask how to get an AVO dismissed. To answer this question, AVO lawyers refer to Section 16 of the Act which sets out the factors that must be proved on the balance of probabilities for an AVO to be made:

1. The alleged victim has reasonable grounds to fear a personal violence offence from you; and

2. The alleged victim, fears a personal violence offence from you unless:

a) The alleged victim is under 16 years of age

b) The alleged victim has a mental impairment

c) the alleged victim has, in the past, been subject to a personal violence offence from you and the court believes there is a reasonable likelihood of it occurring again.

3. It is appropriate to make an AVO in the terms sought.

If any of these matters cannot be proved, then the AVO will not be made.