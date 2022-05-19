Former NRL star Brett Kenny has been charged with common assault domestic violence after an incident on the NSW central coast.

Officers attended the home of the Parramatta Eels legend after receiving a report of an altercation.

He was arrested and taken to Wyong Police Station before he was formally charged and release.

Complainant Known to Brett Kenny

Police allege that Brett Kenny approached Scott McGonigal and a 48-year-old woman at the Police and Community Youth Club in Bateau Bay. Kenny and McGonigal are known to each other.

The incident occurred at 6:15pm when a verbal argument commenced between the parties.

The former rugby league star allegedly head butted McGonigal to the forehead.

In a statement, NSW Police said McGonigal attended The Entrance Police Station a short time later and reported the matter.

"Officers from Tuggerah Lakes Police District then attended a home in Shelly Beach where they spoke to and arrested the 62-year-old man," a NSW Police spokesman said.

"He was taken to Wyong Police Station and charged with common assault - domestic violence related."

62-year-old Kenny was arrested by police on the New South Wales Central Coast. Assault lawyers will be able to appear for him at court and indicate whether he will plead guilty or not guilty.

Appearances

Brett Kenny made 265 appearances for the Eels between 1980 and 1993. He also had a spell in-between at the Wigan Warriors where he spent two seasons.

Overall, Kenny earned 17 caps for the NSW Blues in the State of Origin as well as 17 caps for Australia.

Common Assault Domestic Violence

A first offence will generally be dealt with more leniently by the Court. A list of 10,728 first offence common assault dv sentencing cases in the Local Court suggests that you will be far more likely to receive a Section 10 dismissal if you have no prior record.

However, there are still a large amount of individuals who are convicted despite it being their first offence. That is why it is important that you contact leading criminal lawyers so that they can prepare your case in such a way that you will be in the best position possible to receive a Section 10. Call Astor Legal on (02) 7804 2823 or email us at info@astorlegal.com.au.

While it is ultimately up to the Magistrate or Judge as to what domestic violence sentence you will receive, there are sentencing statistics that can be helpful in providing some guidance. They reveal that over 70% of offenders receive a criminal conviction.

While jail is a possibility, only 6% of offenders are sentenced to full-time imprisonment. More significantly, the overwhelming majority of offenders received convictions for this offence. The rate of convictions increases for common assault domestic violence charges. Contact us now so that we can help you avoid a criminal conviction.

Section 61 of the Crimes Act 1900 (NSW) sets out that common assault is an act whereby a person intentionally or recklessly causes another person to apprehend immediate and unlawful violence.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.