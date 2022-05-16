Today, the Queensland Government advised that it will introduce legislation to classify coercive control as a criminal offence. The Government aims to achieve this by the end of 2023. The Government has issued a press release advising that they are taking this historic step to address the emerging finding that coercive control is one of the most common factors occurring in the period prior to intimate partner homicide.

Presently, coercive control is conduct that can constitute an act of domestic violence and form the basis of a protection order. Coercive control is a pattern of controlling and manipulative behaviour designed to intimidate, isolate and control a person. Signs that this is occurring can include:

financial control , such as limiting access to funds to meet expenses

such as limiting access to funds to meet expenses excessive or out of the ordinary monitoring of movement, such as placing cameras around the house or installing apps that track location

gaslighting

restriction of autonomy, such as limiting access to transport and phones.

Criminalisation is part of a multi-faceted strategy to improve the recognition and prevention of coercive control and to provide additional support to the current domestic and family violence regime in Queensland. As part of this strategy, the Government also intends to put these further measures into place:

a Commission of Inquiry into police responses to domestic and family violence

expansion of the domestic and family violence courts

better support for women

a special strategy for First Nations communities

funding for perpetrator programs

the expansion of high-risk teams and co-responder models to ensure victim access to appropriate services

increased education to children and young people about domestic and family violence.

© Cooper Grace Ward Lawyers

Cooper Grace Ward is a leading Australian law firm based in Brisbane.

This publication is for information only and is not legal advice. You should obtain advice that is specific to your circumstances and not rely on this publication as legal advice. If there are any issues you would like us to advise you on arising from this publication, please contact Cooper Grace Ward Lawyers.