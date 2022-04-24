The Australian Defence Lawyers Alliance (ADLA) is a legal collective that features members from every state and territory in Australia. The role of ADLA is to provide Australians with access to information about all aspects of criminal law by providing resources to the public and creating a collective of the best criminal defence lawyers Australia-wide.

Each year, the nominated ADLA firm hosts the conference which brings together the remaining firms with the objective being to provide legal education, encourage best practice and delve into complex legal questions.

On Friday, 18 March 2022, Potts Lawyers graciously welcomed Doogue + George Lawyers, Republic Chambers, Maleys Barristers & Solicitors, Chelmsford Legal, Nyman Gibson Miralis and Caldicott + Isaacs Lawyers to the Gold Coast.

Having missed the last two years of ADLA due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Doogue + George was eager to reunite with our interstate colleagues, share stories, and discuss legal developments and industry updates more generally.

This year, the ADLA conference boasted some of Australia's most senior criminal defence practitioners, members of interstate law societies, members of ethic committees, and forensic experts. It was a pleasure to attend a conference with like-minded practitioners who prioritise providing their clients with excellent service and representation We attribute our success as a law firm to developing exceptional lawyers by placing value in legal training and fostering networking opportunities with industry leaders from across the nation