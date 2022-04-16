Police have applied for an apprehended domestic violence order (AVO) against Australian actress Jodi Gordon and her partner, Sebastian Blackler.

It is the second time that police have applied for an AVO against Mr Blackler for the protection of Ms Gordon.

The grounds for the applications allege that there is domestic violence occurring between the parties but they are reluctant to make disclosures.

Both parties will need to attend Windsor Local Court on 21 April 2022.

Who is Jodi Gordon's Boyfriend?

Jodi Gordon's boyfriend is Sebastian Blackler. The actress, who is now aged 37, commenced a relationship with 31-year-old banker Blackler in November 2020.

Shortly afterwards, police applied for an AVO against Sebastian Blackler for her protection.

Officers were called to Jodi Gordon's Double Bay home after receiving reports of a disturbance between the pair in November 2020.

The AVO against Blackler prevented him from assaulting, threatening, stalking, harassing or intimidating Gordon.

The banker consented to a 12 month order when he appeared in Sydney's Downing Centre Local Court on 9 December. The order was made on a 'without admissions' basis. This means that he did not admit to any of the matters alleged by police.

Jodi Gordon AVO

However, the former Home and Away and Neighbours star is now the defendant in AVO proceedings of her own.

The pair were holidaying in Kurrajong Heights, north-west of Sydney, when Police claim they received reports of a domestic dispute.

Sebastian Blackler was allegedly found with a swollen left eye and Ms Gordon had a bruised eye and mouth, and three bumps on her head.

The grounds of the application state that Mr Blackler alleged that Jodi Gordon "hit him with a wine bottle" but he refused to make a formal statement.

Ms Gordon told police she "fell against the counter". Police claim her injuries were days old, however it is unclear how they could make this assessment. Any evidence as to when injuries were occasioned would be classified as expert evidence under Section 79 of the Evidence Act 1995.

The conditions state that she must not stalk, harass or intimidate Blackler.

The order also prevents her from being in Blackler's company for at least 12 hours after drinking alcohol or taking illicit drugs.

This is due to police alleging Gordon was "well affected by intoxicating liquor" when they spoke to her.

Police went on to state that they, "fear domestic assaults are occurring between the parties with [Jodi] Gordon's consumption of intoxicating liquor exacerbating the violence."

Even though neither party has been charged with domestic violence, the prosecution will allege that it is clearly "occurring between the parties but they are reluctant to disclose how the injuries have been sustained."

The pair are due to appear at Windsor Local Court on 21 April, however, they may instruct specialist AVO lawyers to appear for them.

Can the AVO be Dropped?

An AVO is an apprehended violence order. It is a Court order imposed on a person for the protection of another person (or persons).

There have been a number of recent examples of an AVO being dropped and/or dismissed after retaining experienced AVO lawyers. You can view some of those cases by clicking here.

There are some mandatory conditions that come with an AVO, and then there are other optional conditions. These conditions restrict the behaviour of the person on whom the AVO is imposed.

As an AVO is not a criminal conviction, it will not appear on any Police check. However, an AVO may place restrictions on what you can and cannot do. Some common examples of conditions are:

You cannot approach or contact a particular person or persons;

You cannot enter a particular premises;

You cannot go within a certain distance of a particular location;

You cannot be in the company of a particular person within 12 hours of consuming alcohol.

Because of this, people commonly ask how to get an AVO dismissed. To answer this question, AVO lawyers refer to Section 16 of the Act which sets out the factors that must be proved on the balance of probabilities for an AVO to be made:

1. The alleged victim has reasonable grounds to fear a personal violence offence from you; and

2. The alleged victim, fears a personal violence offence from you unless:

a) The alleged victim is under 16 years of age

b) The alleged victim has a mental impairment

c) the alleged victim has, in the past, been subject to a personal violence offence from you and the court believes there is a reasonable likelihood of it occurring again.

3. It is appropriate to make an AVO in the terms sought.

If any of these matters cannot be proved, then the Jodi Gordon AVO will be dismissed.