KEY TAKEAWAYS

This guide on Australian firearms laws summarises the firearms licensing laws, permits, and firearms offences and penalties across all States and Territories of Australia. It includes an outline on how to get a firearms licence, when a licence can get revoked or suspended, registration requirements and conditions of a licence, in addition to firearms safety requirements and firearm prohibition orders.

Australian firearm laws are amongst the strictest across the world. Each Australian state and territory have their own firearms Act laws governing the circumstances you can possess, use, carry, transport and deal with firearms. Breach of these laws attract very serious criminal penalties, including full time jail and fines with a criminal record. With some variances, the firearms rules are similar across all States and Territories of Australia. Below is a summary of each state and territory firearms and weapons laws you should know.

QUEENSLAND FIREARMS LICENCE

Queensland Firearms Laws: Queensland firearms licence laws require a valid firearms licence to lawfully possess or use a firearm in the state. It also requires all firearms to be registered (similar to NSW firearms laws).

The Weapons Act 1990 (QLD) and Weapons Regulation 2016 (QLD) require you to have a "lawful reason" to be allowed a firearms licence to possess or use a firearm. A lawful reason includes sports or target shooting, recreational shooting, collecting weapons, occupation requirement.

For firearms licences in Queensland (Qld), firearms licences fall under 5 main Qld firearms licence categories, namely, licence categories A to H. Each licence category permits a person to have certain types of firearms for a lawful purpose. A category H firearms licence in Qld for example, requires that you show a genuine reason and evidence that it is necessary.

According to the firearms Act Qld, the Queensland Police are authorised to issue and manage firearm licences in Queensland.

To get a firearms licence in Queensland, you must complete a Qld firearms licence application with the Qld firearms registry, and:

be at least the age of 18. A minor firearms licence in Qld may be obtained to allow young person aged between 11 -17 years to have a gun licence with strict conditions, completed a firearms safety course in qld within the last 12 months (Qld firearms training), have adequate secure storage for the firearm, have a lawful reason for needing the gun, Be assessed by the Queensland Commissioner of police as a "fit and proper person" to hold the licence for the purpose you need it for. Here your conviction record and health conditions are considered.

A conviction for a firearms related offence in Queensland may result in being refused a firearm licence for a 5 year period. The same 5-year prohibition applies as a mandatory requirement if convicted of or released from custody after being convicted of an drug offence, offence of violence or an offence relating to the use, possession, carriage or discharge of a weapon in Queensland.

There are mandatory imprisonment sentences imposed by Queensland courts for particular firearm offences, including the possession of a short firearm in a public place without reasonable excuse, unlawfully possessing a firearm for purposes of committing or facilitating the commission of an indictable offence, or unlawful possession of a firearm used to commit an indictable offence.

A firearm/weapons licence in Qld is generally valid for 5 years before you will need to renew your Qld firearms licence.

Penalty for possession of an illegal firearm in Qld: The penalties for possessing or using a firearm without a licence (unlawfully possessing a weapon) attracts maximum penalties ranging from 2 to 13 years imprisonment depending on the type and number of gun(s) in possession, according to section 50 Weapons Act.

Replica Firearms Queensland

Replica firearms in Qld includes gel blasters are now more popular than ever and are not considered a "firearm" or category of "weapon" in Queensland. They don't require a firearms licence and are not required to be registered. However, replica firearms in Qld must be out of sight when being transported, be securely stored when not using it. If you own a gel blaster or other replica firearm in Qld, you must have a reasonable excuse for having it i.e. collector of replica weapons or member of a club that uses them recreationally.

The same laws apply to Brisbane firearms or Gold coast firearms licences in Queensland.

What is the Queensland firearms licence conditions code?

This outlines the conditions and limitations of the qld firearms licence. Code AR1 permits the licensee to possess and use registered weapons of the category endorsed on the licence for the business of storing, manufacturing, modifying or repairing weapons, according to Schedule 2 of the Weapons Regulation 2016 (Qld). This code also authorises you to conduct the business at the premises specified in the licence, and requires the weapon to be securely stored, unless otherwise authorised, justified or excused by law.

Firearms Safety Course Online Queensland

There are a range of places that run the Queensland firearms safety course, including the Brisbane Gun Club located in Belmont, and Qld Firearms Training. You may apply online but will be required to physically attend to complete the course.

The course in firearms safety prerequisite is delivered by FORTAC on behalf of Asset College. Successful completion results in receiving a Statement of Attainment for 10618NAT Course in Firearms Safety (Approved for Firearms Licensing in Qld).

In Qld, you must complete the approved safety course for firearms in the category you wish to apply for. The certificate safety course once completed is valid for 12 months. After course completion, you will be required to complete and pass a competency based assessment.

Transporting firearms in Queensland?

If transporting firearms in Queensland, the general rule is to not store the weapon in a vehicle unless the vehicle has a lockable boot and the weapon is locked in the boot; or it's locked in a metal container fixed to the vehicle or is in a securely closed container out of sight in the vehicle. The metal container must not state anything on it to suggest that it contains a weapon. Further to this, anyone in control of the firearm is required to ensure that it's not left in an unlocked vehicle if the vehicle is not being attended by someone with a valid licence.

FIREARMS MELBOURNE | FIREARMS VICTORIA

Firearms licence Victoria Laws: Firearms laws in Victoria are governed by The Firearms Act 1996 (Vic) which prohibits you from possessing or using a firearm in Victoria unless you hold a firearms licence. In addition while holding an appropriate licence, you can only use the firearm for the reason(s) permitted under your licence category.

Firearms licence applications in Victoria are to be made to the Firearms registry in Victoria, namely, the Licensing and Regulation Division of Victoria Police.

To get a firearms licence in Victoria, the firearms licencing laws in Victoria are similar to NSW's firearm licencing laws, which require you to satisfy the following requirements:

You must reside in Victoria, You must be at least the age of 18 years (or between 12 -18 years of age for junior firearms licence in Victoria), You must be considered "fit and proper", You must not be a "Prohibited Person", You must have a genuine reason for needing the firearms licence, You must complete an approved firearms safety course in Victoria

What's the Victorian firearms registry?

While all firearms in Victoria must be registered, they must be registered with Victoria Police. Victoria Police are required to keep a register of all firearms containing the personal details of the holder of those firearms, including name, address and contact details. They are also the body that issues firearm licences in accordance with the firearms laws in Victoria.

Victoria's Firearms Act has provisions regulating the use, possession, purchase, supply and manufacture of firearms.

In Victoria, a firearm means a device made "to discharge shot or a bullet or other missile by the expansion of gases produced in the device by the ignition of strongly combustible materials or by compressed air or other gases, whether stored in the device in pressurised containers or produced in the device by mechanical means, according to section 3 Firearms Act.

The licence categories in Victoria include, Category A, B, C, D, E long-arms, general or E category handgun, paintball marker, antique collectors firearm or heirloom firearm. If you are conducting the business of dealing in firearms and weapons, then a dealer's licence is required. Certain firearms are permitted under certain licence categories.

What's a Category A and B Firearms in Victoria?

These category of firearms include airguns, rimfire rifles that are not semi-automatic, shotguns (that are not semi-automatic, pump action or lever action), and any combination of shotgun and rimfire rifle and muzzle loading shotgun. It also includes Centre fire rifle that's not automatic or semi-automatic, any combination of shotgun and centre fire rifle; a lever action shotgun of a magazine capacity of not more than 5 rounds and black powder ball firing cannon.

What's the Penalty for possession of an illegal firearm in Victoria?

The maximum penalties depend on the type of firearm involved. Firearms offences in Victoria can be summarised as summary firearm offences and indictable firearm offences. Summary firearm offences carry maximum penalties of 2 years imprisonment and dealt with in the Local Court called the Magistrates Court of Victoria.

Indictable firearm offences carry maximum penalties of more than 2 years imprisonment and depends on the type of firearm and offence under the Firearms Act. These offences generally involve category E long-arms and handguns offences.

The offence of possessing, carrying or using an unregistered general category handgun in Victoria carries a penalty of up to 7-years imprisonment, prescribed by section 7B Firearms Act 1996 (Vic).

The offence of possessing an unlicensed firearm, if the firearm is a longarm gun, up to 2 years imprisonment. If it's an unlicensed handgun, the maximum penalty is 4 years imprisonment.

What to do if you have a firearms change of address in Victoria?

Any change of your residential address must be reported to the Victorian firearms registry, namely, Vic Police. Failure to do so can result in serious criminal penalties.

What's the law on Imitation firearms in Victoria?

It is illegal to possess or display an imitation firearm in Victoria unless you obtain approval from the Chief Commissioner or an exemption from the Council. As for toy firearms, there is no licence or permit required to possess one in Victoria.

What's the law on antique firearms in Victoria?

To lawfully possess an antique firearm in Victoria, you must hold a firearms collector's licence. This type of licence allows you to collect firearms and ammunition for historical, thematic, commemorative or investment purposes. This licence type is categorised into four types, namely, antique handgun collectors licence, category 1 firearm collectors licence, category 2 firearm collectors licence, and ammunition collector licence.

Needing a Victorian firearms licence renewal?

If you're renewing your Victorian firearms licence, you must apply for a renewal. Renewal application must be made to the Chief Commissioner. If you've applied for a renewal which has not yet been determined but your licence has now expired, your licence will be deemed valid and continue until the determination of your renewal application. Category C,D or E licences don't expire until 5 years. Category C, D or E licences are valid for 3 years, while junior licences are valid for 3 years.

The firearms licence renewal cost in Victoria depends on the type of licence category and ranges from $55.50 for a junior licence, $57,70 for a provisional handgun licence to $1,349.50 for a firearms dealer category A, B Longarms, General category handguns, paintball, according to the Firearms Licence and Permit Fee Schedule issued by Victoria Police.

Firearms Safety Course Victoria and Melbourne

Firearms safety course and test in Victoria must be completed in order to hold a firearms licence or permit the State if you're applying for a firearms licence other than a collectors, heirlooms or firearms dealer licence; you've never held a Victorian firearms licence; your Victorian licence has been cancelled; or your licence has expired for over 12 months.

There are various firearm safety courses in Melbourne, including Melbourne Gun Works and Gunsmart. Their costs vary from $75 to $100 and include multiple choice style exams. Some firearms safety courses are available online to reduce the waiting time.

Storage and safety requirements that apply in Victoria's firearm laws are similar to NSW firearm laws.

Special Condition on Firearms Licence Victoria

The special conditions imposed on firearms licence in Victoria are outlined in schedule 2 of the Firearms Act 1996 (Vic). For example, for longarm licences for category A or B licence holders, the special conditions authorise hunting subject to the condition that before entering privately owned land for hunting, permission to hunt on the land must first be obtained by the owner or occupier of that land.

It is worthwhile familiarising yourself with Victoria's firearms special conditions.

Firearms Prohibition Order Victoria

In Victoria, the Chief Commissioner of Police can make an order prohibiting you from acquiring, possessing, carrying or using a firearm or any firearm related item in Victoria if you are aged at least 14-years or more, according to section 112D Firearms Act 1996 (Vic).

The offence of breaching a firearms prohibition order in Victoria carries a penalty of up to 10 years imprisonment.

A firearms prohibition order in Victoria can apply to anyone who has or has never had a firearms licence before.

Some considerations in deciding whether to make a firearms prohibition order include, your criminal history, behaviour, people who associate with, or other information known the police about you that may pose a threat or risk to public safety.

Firearms Shops Melbourne

Victorian firearms are required to be registered with Victoria Police. One of the most popular firearms dealers in Victoria are Clayton Firearms Victoria who are a licensed firearms dealer. Other popular firearms dealers in Melbourne are Melbourne Gun Works, Centreway Firearms, Melbourne Firearms and Melbourne Firearms Centre which supplies used and second-hand firearms and guns in the State.

ACT FIREARMS REGISTRY AND LICENCING LAWS

Australian Capital Territory Firearms Laws: The ACT firearms registry is the ACT Police force who assess and may issue firearm licence and permits to ACT residents. ACT firearms licence laws prohibit you from possessing or using a firearm without a firearms licence in the ACT. If you possess or use a 'prohibited firearm' without a licence you will face up to 10-years imprisonment if it involves 1 or 2 firearms. Heavier penalties apply if you have more than 2 prohibited firearms, prescribed by section 42 Firearms Act 1996 (ACT).

The maximum penalty for possessing or using 1 or 2 firearms (not prohibited firearms) without a licence or permit attracts up to 5 years imprisonment. Heavier penalties apply depending on the number of firearms.

All ACT firearms are required to be registered. Having an unregistered firearm in the ACT carries criminal penalties of up to 5 years imprisonment (if firearm is not a prohibited firearm), and up to 10 years imprisonment (if the firearm is a prohibited firearm), according to section 177 Firearms Act 1996 (ACT).

In order to also acquire a firearm, you must first obtain a 'permit to acquire' a firearm from the firearms registry of ACT.

To get a firearms licence in the ACT, you must demonstrate a genuine reason for the firearm; be over the age of 18 years (unless you are after a minors licence and are aged between 12 and 18; be considered a suitable person; be able to prove your identity with 100 points of ID; meet secure home storage and safety requirements; and provide proof of your residency in the ACT.

Genuine reason includes sport/target shooting, recreational hunting and vermin control, firearms collection, and organisations requiring a firearm to perform its functions. There are 5 main licence categories you can apply for in the ACT. A genuine reason must be established for the licence category you apply for. Each licence category allows certain types of firearms for the genuine reason established. These licence categories include Category A, B, C, D, and H.

A firearm licence for juniors aged from 12 to 18 years can also be issued by the ACT firearms registry.

In addition, ACT firearms laws also provide firearm permits for shortening or conversion of firearms, collecting ammunition, selling or transferring firearms in limited circumstances, and possessing firearm in "other circumstances" that are outlined in the regulations, including theatrical or film production.

Wanting or needing a firearm for protection or self-defence purposes is not considered a genuine reason in the ACT.

It's illegal to receive or send out firearms in the ACT, and those that have a firearms licence must submit to any police requests to produce a firearms licence.

ACT police are given the power under the Firearms Act 1996 (ACT) to do on-the-spot firearm inspections and licences with or without your consent. The same applies to storage inspections.

FIREARMS LICENCE SOUTH AUSTRALIA

South Australia Firearm Laws: To possess or use a firearm in South Australia you must have a firearms licence with a registered firearm under any one or more of the specific licence categories, including Category A, B, C, D, H or "prescribed firearms" such as mortars, grenades and automatic firearms. A firearms licence can authorise you to then have or use the firearm for authorised purpose(s). In order to get a licence, you must therefore establish a genuine reason for needing the firearm, which may include, sports shooting, recreational shooting, security work, professional shooters or genuine collectors.

Certain types of firearms are allowed across certain licence categories. For example, a category "A" firearms licence includes an air gun, paintball gun, and more.

To be allowed a firearms licence in SA, you must be above the age of 18 (you can be 15 years old if you're directly involved in farming work), you must carry your firearms licence with your firearm as a condition, you must be considered a 'fit and proper person' with no previous convictions of violence, you've not been subject to domestic violence or other intervention order, and you must have no physical por mental impairment that causes danger for you to have a firearm.

Are there tafe firearms course in south Australia?

You can apply and enrol online through tafe firearm safety training courses for all licence categories. To be eligible to enrol, you must first apply for and be approved for a firearms licence in by South Australia Police (SAPOL).

The South Australian firearms branch is also known as the South Australian police firearms branch which is authorised to issue south Australian firearms licences. The branch is part of the South Australia Police force.

South Australia firearms licence renewal?

You can also apply or renew your SA firearm licence at participating Post Offences across South Australia. The SAPOL renew licences at different processing dates than licence applications processes. When you pay the licence fee for renewal, you will be issued an interim licence to use in the meantime if your licence has expired (provided you have paid the licence fee). SA firearms licences are valid for periods depending on the type of licence category, ranging from 1 to 5 years.

The penalties for possessing or using a firearm without a licence or in breach of the licence conditions depends on the type of licence category and firearm. The maximum penalties range from 2-years imprisonment and/or $10,000 fine to 15 years imprisonment and/or $75,000 fine according to section 9 of the Firearms Act South Australia (Firearms Act 2015 (SA)).

Unauthorised possession or use of a firearm in SA involving a category "A" licence carries a maximum penalty of 4 years jail and/or $20,000 fine.

If the firearms offence in SA is disposed of summarily, the maximum penalty is 2-years jail and/or $10,000 fine.

If a doctor or firearms club form the view that you have a mental illness or physical impairment that poses a safety concern, the doctor or firearms club must report it to the Registrar in SA.

Permit to acquire a firearm in SA?

In addition to needing a firearms licence to be allowed to possess or use a firearm, you are also required to obtain a permit to acquire the firearm in South Australia.

WA FIREARMS LICENCE | FIREARMS PERTH

West Australian Firearms Licence Laws: The firearms act WA is The Firearms Act 1973 (WA) which governs the rules around the use, possession and safe storage of firearms in Western Australia. Western Australian firearms license laws require you to have a licence or permit, for a genuine reason under the licence or permit, to possess, carry or use a firearm.

Any person in Western Australia who possess, uses, sells, or purchases a firearm or ammunition without a licence or permit will face heavy penalties, prescribed by section 19 Firearms Act 1973 (WA). The penalties depend on the type of firearm and circumstances of the firearm offence.

What is the penalty for possession of illegal firearm in WA?

If the firearms offence is summarily dealt with in court, then the maximum penalty is 3-years imprisonment and/or $12,000 fine.

A WA firearms licence or permit cannot be granted unless you can, amongst other things, show a "genuine reason" for the firearm. Genuine reasons include, the firearm being used by a member of an approved shooting club, recreational shooting, to be used during the course of your occupation, for purposes of firearms collection. The genuine reasons are outlined in section 11A Firearms Act (WA).

The minimum age to be legally allowed a firearm licence or permit in WA is 18-years of age.

A firearms licence or permit in WA may and in some cases will be revoked, cancelled or refused if you fail to comply with the licence or permit conditions, if it is considered against the public interest, if the firearm is unsafe or unfit for use.

In addition, inter alia, to be granted a licence or permit, you must be considered a 'fit and proper person'. This involves considering any criminal record, and physical and mental fitness. You must also be capable of complying with prescribed safety standards and tests.

Breaches of firearm laws can result in the firearm being seized. This can also apply if your licence or permit has been revoked.

The firearms regulations in WA are the Firearms Regulations 1974 (WA) referred to in the WA Firearms Act.

Firearms Application WA

WA firearms Act requires registration of firearms and licences to possess or use firearms in WA. The WA firearms licence application can be made online. Any supporting documents to the application along with the application summary after lodging the online application can be made at a participating WA Australia Post shop. The Western Australia Police Force are the governing body that assess and issue firearm licences in WA. You can find the online application form here.

The firearms application process in WA is summarised broadly as first establishing a genuine reason in accordance with a licence category. You may purchase by paying for the firearm from a dealer but cannot take it out of the dealer store until you come back with the licence permitting you to have and use the purchased firearm. The dealer store will issue a serviceability certificate which will need to be attached to your licence application. Before your application is complete, you must complete a firearms safety awareness test. You will be issued with a certificate of completion which is required to be attached to your licence application.

Next in the application process, you must obtain a support letter from your club or property owner which must be attached to the application.

Once you have obtained all of these documents, you may lodge your online application and send all supporting documents with a copy of the completed application together with your identification details to a participating Post Office to submit and pay the licence application fee to WAPOL. You will need 100 points of identification at the Post Office.

After lodging the application, you can then arrange a gun safe. After submitting your application, you will soon be required to complete a statutory declaration with a photo of your storage safe before sending it back to licensing.

After receiving your paper licence and ID card, you may pick up and take the purchased firearm from the dealer.

Firearms Awareness Test WA

A firearm awareness test is required to be completed if applying for an original firearm licence in WA. The awareness certificate is issued only if you successfully complete the test. The test basically tests your basic understanding of firearm laws in WA and the safe practices for shooters. The certificate is then required to be attached to your licence application.

Firearms awareness test can be conducted in Perth gun stores that are registered firearm dealers or by a shooting club.

Firearm Dealers Perth

Some of the popular firearm dealer shops in Perth include the Downrange Perth Firearms Osborne Park WA. They are located on 60B Guthrie St, Perth WA. Other stores include the Shooters Shed in Wangara; Beaton firearms in Maddington, WA; and Barry and Son Firearms Beckenham WA.

Transporting firearms in Western Australia?

If travelling to WA with a firearm, you must obtain a temporary WA firearms permit. You can get one from the WAPOL firearms online site. If traveling with a firearm out of WA to another state or territory for competition or holiday, you must be familiar with that state or territories firearm laws. It is a good idea to contact the State Firearms Registry before you decide to travel. Every State or Territory have a firearms registry. When transporting firearms in WA, you must comply with strict conditions, including to ensure the firearm is rendered safe and concealed or covered during transportation, or in an unlocked box or container if it has a trigger lock or the bolt removed. The container must not be marked that it contains firearms or ammunition. Firearms and ammunition must also be transported separated. Finally, to be allowed to transport firearms in WA, you must be an approved commercial carrier or approved warehouseman.

Replica Firearms Western Australia

Replica firearms in WA do not require a firearms licence. This is the same in Queensland. All other States and Territories require a licence for a replica firearm. The use and display of replica guns in WA must be done so safely and responsibly. This allows for private and public museums and collectors or enthusiasts to possess and use safe replica firearms instead of real firearms in Western Australia.

NORTHERN TERRITORY FIREARMS LAWS

Northern Territory Firearm Laws: The rules around possessing, using or selling firearms in the Northern Territory is governed by the Firearms Act 1997 (NT) which prohibits the use or possession of a firearm unless you're a holder of licence with a genuine reason and in other cases a genuine need. In addition the firearm must be registered.

The maximum penalties for having a licence without a licence or permit varies according to the type of firearm and licence category. For category A or B firearms, the maximum penalty is 2 years imprisonment and/or $62,800 fine. Otherwise the maximum penalty for the unauthorised possession or use of a firearm is 3 years imprisonment and/or $78,500 fine, prescribed by section 58 Firearms Act 1997 (NT).

The same penalties apply for using a firearm in breach of the conditions of your firearms licence or permit.

The maximum penalty for having, using or purchasing an unregistered firearm in NT is 2-years imprisonment and/or fine of $62,800. In the case of a Category A or B firearm, the maximum penalty is 12 months' imprisonment and/or $31,400.

Genuine reasons required for a licence to be issued in NT include sports shooting, recreational hunting or shooting, primary production, business or employment, animal welfare, occupational requirements vertebrate pest animal control, firearms collection, museum display, inheritance, paintball operator or employee or instruction in firearms use and safety.

Category A firearms, for example, include air rifles, shotguns which aren't pump action or self-loading.

Licence categories in NT include Category A, B, C, D and H. "A" being the least serious, and H being the most serious type of firearm.

To be allowed a firearms licence in NT, section 10 must be satisfied, which includes requirements that you must be at least 18-years-of-age (or at least 12 for junior club firearms licences), not be subject to a domestic violence order in the last five years, completed an approved firearms safety course. These requirements are similar to the requirements under the NSW firearms laws outlined earlier.

FIREARMS SERVICES TASMANIA LAWS

Tasmania Firearm Laws: Tasmania firearms laws are governed by the Firearms Act 1996 (Tas) which prohibits anyone from possessing or using a firearm unless they hold a firearms licence under an appropriate licence category. The maximum penalty for possessing or using a firearm without a licence (or against the licence conditions) is 2 years imprisonment and/or $17,300 fine, prescribed by section 9 Firearms Act 1996 (Tas).

To get a firearms licence in Tasmania, amongst the conditions required under section 29, you must be at least 18 years of age (or at least 12 years of age for a minor's permit), you must establish a "genuine reason" for holding a licence, you must be a fit and proper person and have completed an approved firearms safety course.

In considering whether you're a fit and proper person, factors considered include your mental and physical condition, any criminal activity, ability to exercise reasonable and responsible control of a firearm, whether you have an apprehended violence order, family violence order, interim restrain order in the last 5 years and whether you are subject to a recognisance.

You cannot be granted a firearms licence in Tasmania if you have been convicted of a crime involving violence to a person within the last 5 years or if you have ever been sentenced to a term of imprisonment involving violence to a person (unless the Commissioner is satisfied that it's justified to not refuse you a licence in the circumstances). The circumstances that otherwise prohibits a firearms licence that apply to NSW firearm laws are similar to Tasmania firearms laws.

Similar to NSW firearms laws, "genuine reasons" for a firearms licence include sport/target shooting; recreational hunting or vermin control; primary production; animal population; animal welfare, business or employment as firearms dealer or security; commercial fishing; paintball business; firearms collection; or show/exhibition. Other firearms licences include firearms dealer licence, museum licence, heirloom licence and militaries licence.

The firearms licences are broken down into categories, including licence category A, B, C, D and H. Each category type allows for certain types of firearms to be used under it. Category "A" licence allows air rifles, rim-fire rifle other than self-loading, shotgun other than pump action or self-loading, and shotgun and rimfire rifle combinations.

Personal protection, self-defence or to protect another person is not considered a genuine reason.

Like the other States and Territory firearm laws, Tasmania requires all firearms to be registered. Having, using, acquiring or selling an unregistered firearm is illegal with penalties up to 2 years imprisonment and/or 50 penalty units. This does not apply to imitation firearms.