Rabbi Baruch Pinchas Leifer, the father-in-law of accused child sex abuser Malka Leifer, has been arrested for sexual assault of a child and a teenage boy in Israel.

The allegations are historical in nature and one of the alleged victims is said to be a family member.

The rabbi, who is in his 70s, vehemently denies the allegations.

Rabbi Charged with Sexual Assault of Child

Baruch Leifer was regarded as an influential rabbi who led the small Chust Hasidic sect.

He was arrested over historical sexual assault allegations on January 2022.

One of the complainants is a family member of the rabbi. She claims he sexually assaulted her several times when she was aged 12. Another man alleges Mr Liefer committed sexual offences against him when he was 18 years old.

Victims' advocates close to the complainants welcomed the sexual assault charges. Magen for Jewish Communities' Shana Aaronson, the executive director of the advocacy organisation for sexual abuse victims supported the proceedings being brought.

Manny Waks, the chief executive of VoiCSA's, which combats child sexual abuse in the global Jewish community said, "We hope that some semblance of justice will prevail."

Baruch Leifer Denies Charges

It has been reported that Baruch Leifer, who is in now his 70s, vehemently denies the allegations. He went further, stating that the charges were "a plot against a family dispute".

His daughter-in-law, Malka Leifer was the former principal of the Adass Israel School. He was recently extradited to Australia to face child sexual abuse charges.

She is scheduled to stand trial this year on allegations she abused three of her students between 2004 and 2008.

Ms Leifer has pleaded not guilty to at least 70 charges, including sexual intercourse with child.

In October 2021, sexual assault lawyers told the Court they were looking at having a report prepared in relation to whether she was fit to stand trial.

Baruch Leifer's matter is before the Jerusalem Magistrates Court.

Section 25AA of the Crimes (Sentencing Procedure) Act 1999 was introduced following a royal commission into historical institutional child sexual abuse.

It sets out that any historical child sex offence requires the offender to be sentenced according to current laws rather than the law that was in place at the time of the offence.

Prior to the enactment of this section, perpetrators were sentenced based on the laws at the time of the incident, which could be less onerous.

The Court is also required to take into account the trauma sexual abuse has on children.

The penalties for child sexual assault offences are very serious. An offence of 'sexual intercourse with child between 14-16 years' carries a maximum term of imprisonment of 10 years.

An offence of 'aggravated sexual intercourse with child between 14-16 years' carries a maximum penalty is 12 years imprisonment. There is also a standard non-parole period ('SNPP') is 5 years imprisonment.

The SNPP is the amount of time a person is required to spend in jail before they can be released.

