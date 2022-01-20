ARTICLE

Australia: How to get a Section 10 for mid-range drink driving in NSW

If you have been charged by Police, you will likely be querying how to get a section 10 for mid-range drink driving in NSW.

The prospect of attending Court, receiving a criminal conviction and losing your driving license can seem daunting. This can have consequences for your career as well as family responsibilities.

While avoiding a criminal conviction for a mid-range PCA offence is not easy, the below guide will provide assistance with how to keep your driver license.

What is Mid-Range Drink Driving?

The offence of mid range drink driving is committed by a person who drives a motor vehicle on a public road with a blood alcohol concentration between 0.08 to 0.149.

The offence is set out in Section 110(4) the Road Transport Act 2013 (NSW).

Mid-Range Drink Driving First Offence NSW

The penalties for a mid-range drink driving first offence in NSW is an automatic disqualification period, a fine of $3,300.00 and 9 months imprisonment.

A person who commits this offence will also be subject to a mandatory interlock order. This involves a disqualification of between 3 months to 6 months. You will then be required to comply with the interlock licence program for 12 months. In some situations, the Court can make an interlock exemption in NSW.

A Section 10 is an order by the Court dismissing a charge without recording a conviction.

The Court has the power under Section 10 of the Crimes (Sentencing Procedure) Act 1999 (NSW) to make such an order.

If the Court can be persuaded to exercise this power, this is known as 'getting a Section 10.'

This will mean that you will not receive a conviction for the drink driving offence and you will also not lose your license.

Unsurprisingly, this is an outcome that most people seek. However, it is only reserved for offences that are not serious, or where there are some extenuating circumstances around the offending or your subjective case.

Steps to Get a Section 10 for Mid-Range Drink Driving NSW

To get a mid-range drink driving NSW section 10, you will need to take the following steps: